How to support children living a life less ordinary

Students with special educational needs and disabilities do not, in the mainstream classroom, represent large numbers. But because these young people can present in out-of-the-ordinary ways, and they are educated, in the main, in ordinary schools, it is worth knowing a bit about some of the differences in the human population.

Autism is one that teachers need to know about. It is a spectrum condition, which means that individuals who have it share co-occurring impairments but that these are expressed in different ways. Here is a brief starting point:

Social communication

Pupils with autism have difficulties in understanding spoken language, tone of voice and body language. Some can communicate well, some cannot. Teachers need to be clear in what they say and do. Idioms, such as “it’s raining cats and dogs”, may be taken literally.

Social interaction

Autism affects the person’s ability to understand others and form friendships. It doesn’t mean such pupils can’t have or don’t want friends. Expressing and understanding emotions can be hard – a person my have “all the feels” but not know what to do with them. Social understanding may need to be taught. Autistic people can feel very lonely.

Flexibility of thought

The fast-moving and highly social world of schools can be a difficult place for a young autistic person. Rules, routines and timetables can help. Many autistic people have a special interest, which can develop at a young age.

Sensory sensitivity

Some people are very sensitive to stimuli. Schools can do much to minimise sensory distraction, from adapting the uniform to keeping a classroom calm and organised.

Anxiety

Autistic people can live with (and mask) high levels of anxiety. Some children may refuse to go to school because of it.

Comorbidity

Autistic people may have other, coexisting conditions, such as ADHD or dyslexia. They can grow up in an unhappy family or a loving one (like everyone). Parenting style does not cause autism. Like all other forms of SEND, it does not sit in a tidy box.

Diagnosis

Children with autism are not all diagnosed at an early age (this doesn’t mean they are not autistic). A diagnosis means that the condition is life-long and they will not “get better”. Their autism is fundamental to who they are. A doctor or a clinician will make a diagnosis – not a teacher.

Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the Driver Youth Trust and is the Tes SEND specialist. With thanks to Lynn McCann and Barney Angliss for their advice