‘I want the whole of the committee’s work to link back to social justice’

Over the past four weeks, Robert Halfon has made a rapid transformation from ministerial “gamekeeper” at the Department for Education to a select committee “poacher”.

Having recently beaten five of his fellow Tory MPs to the chairman’s seat at the House of Commons education committee, the former apprenticeships minister is set to hold his former department to account over the months and years to come.

He is resolutely clear on the main area he wants to scrutinise: “Are people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds being protected? Is there equality of access? And how can we make it even better? I want the whole of the committee’s work – everything – to link back to social justice.”

Halfon’s personal interests align closely with the government’s social mobility agenda, but appear deep-rooted. He once proposed that the Conservative Party replace its famous tree logo with a ladder of opportunity – an idea that did not find favour in Downing Street.

He used the symbol again in his campaign to become committee chair and believes it will help to achieve cross-party agreement on as politically charged issues as school funding by serving as a reminder of the committee’s purpose. “If we have our ladders on the wall in front of us all the time, the ladder of social justice, the ladder of standards, skills and productivity, I don’t see why we can’t do it,” he says.

Halfon has written on the subject, too, celebrating the role of schools in helping the life chances of disadvantaged children. Eight years ago, he wrote a chapter for a Conservative Education Society book. In it, he argued for schools as “places of social capital and community”, the first places where disadvantaged children encounter stability, a decent meal, order, kindness and friends. “I always thought schools have that incredibly important role, particularly when children come from disadvantaged backgrounds,” he says.

Direct experience of schools

Halfon describes education as a “long-held passion”. His father’s family were Italian Jews living in Libya, and after Colonel Gaddafi came to power, his grandfather “saw the way the wind was blowing” and sent Halfon’s father to England.

His father worked “day and night” so Halfon could attend the private Highgate School, something the MP remains proud of today.

Although he made his name in education circles through his work on apprenticeships and further education, he has experience of schools from spells as a governor in north London and Vauxhall, as well as Passmores Academy in Harlow before it won TV fame on Educating Essex.

Politics has been another long-held passion, and Halfon has wanted to be an MP since a visit to Parliament when he was 10 years old. Today, he has an office in Speaker’s Courtyard in the Palace of Westminster, which, as an MP with a walking disability, gives him convenient access to the Commons, and his parking place sits alongside those of the speaker and the prime minister.

He remembers his own time appearing before the committee as a minister. “You think you are appearing at a court,” he recalls. “It’s nerve-racking. I had to learn everything, but it was really constructive.”

Halfon wants the committees to scrutinise the government, but also to “be an ideas powerhouse for education”. And he has seen from the inside that the select committee can make a difference: its report on careers advice, which criticised his department, “helped push things a little bit and I was very keen to dramatically change careers advice”.

After coming to Westminster at his third attempt in 2010, he quickly made a name for himself as a doughty campaigner on bread-and-butter issues affecting people’s pockets, from hospital parking charges to petrol prices.

But despite his appeal to working-class voters – the people Theresa May had been seeking to attract to her party – she sacked him in last month’s post-election reshuffle. It was a decision that shocked many in the FE sector.

Halfon professes “huge respect” for the prime minister and adds: “She made the decision. I haven’t been given a reason, except she said you can campaign on the backbenches, which is exactly what I’m going to do.

“These things happen. I was very, very lucky to do a job I loved. I think that being apprentices minister, to be able to give millions of people skills and training, is probably the best possible job, without doubt, the best job you could do in government.”

Aside from social justice, the second thread that Halfon wants his committee’s work to link back to is skills, productivity and standards, because “we are way, way behind every other single major country in skills and productivity”.

Since leaving the DfE, he has already outlined one area in which he disagrees with government policy: teachers’ pay. “I’ve made it clear personally that I believe the public sector pay cap should be lifted, at least to give inflationary increases,” he says.

“I have made a number of suggestions where the money could come from. One is that, temporarily, we would reduce the overseas aid budget by between £4-6 billion and use that money to help the public sector.”

Another is to set up a redistribution fund, which would use any extra revenue that the Treasury received from cutting business taxes to help low paid and poorer communities. “We should focus on the lower-paid public sector workers first,” he adds.

Halfon’s efforts to expand the appeal of his party to working-class voters has included a call for the Tories to be renamed the Workers’ Party or Conservative Workers Party. He is himself a member of the Prospect union, which represents professionals, and said he got on “very well” with trade unions as a minister.

“I thought they were constructive,” he says. “Of course, at times I’m sure the relationship between trade unions and the Conservative Party will be difficult, but I want to be constructive and listen. That doesn’t mean we can agree with everything they want, but I always see them and try to work with them when I can.”

Reaching out to teachers

Halfon says he would be “very open” to working with teaching unions on suggestions about helping the disadvantaged and improving skills and productivity: “There will always be some who will just be very, very political, so that may be difficult at times, but I think that if they look at my record as a minister in working with the unions where I could, I hope that will be continued.”

And he wants to reach out to frontline teachers. While he is careful to say how much he values the evidence of experts, he adds: “What I would love is a focus on practitioners, so I want it crowded with apprentices giving evidence, day-to-day teachers who are actually teaching now, not just activists within the NUT, but a teacher from a school, a headteacher from a school, charity workers.”

He pays tribute to Neil Carmichael, his predecessor as chair of the select committee, who lost his seat at the general election in June, and said he would never have stood against him for the chairmanship.

“If there hadn’t been an education committee, I wouldn’t have stood for chair of any other committee. I don’t just want to be chair of a committee for the sake of it,” he says.

“In fact, if I hadn’t got chair, I was going to set up an all-party group on apprenticeships and social justice. That was my plan.”

