Incoming NUS president: Grants ‘would be dreamy’

The NUS Scotland students’ union should be more “radical” to make its voice heard, its incoming president says.

Speaking exclusively to Tes Scotland ahead of taking over from Vonnie Sandlan next week, Luke Humberstone says that NUS Scotland is often given a seat at the table when it comes to policy changes and enquiries. But he fears this is because the union is “too compliant” instead of “fighting for what we believe in”.

“In some ways, perhaps we have to be a little bit more radical, shout a little bit louder about the things we believe in,” he says. “It is great to be partners and to achieve things together, but I think we need to be pushing a little harder.”

He adds: “I think sometimes we compromise, where if we were more radical to begin with, we might get further.”

Free education is one area in which the union could make stronger demands, according to the incoming president. “Yes, we have free tuition, but even more could be done to alleviate student debt,” he says. “Do we really want loans at all? Grants would be dreamy.”

Born in Cambridge, Humberstone experienced education both north and south of the border. “Because my family moved so much, I missed lots,” he says. “When I did get tested, my GCSEs were a really broad range. I had grades across the board, which led to me thinking I wasn’t very good at education.”

Taking a ‘punt’

Approaching his 30th birthday, Humberstone decided to try again, so “took a punt” at an HNC, “and felt very lucky that Inverness College accepted me”. He finished that year top of his class.

Running his own karaoke, disco and quiz company helped with his business course, and vice versa. “Once I realised that I could do the HNC it gave me confidence. I thought if I can be top of the class in the HNC, the degree can’t be that difficult.”

At Inverness, he was instrumental in setting up the Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (HISA).

He sees himself as a figure who can represent both university and college students, but says this does not mean they are all to be treated the same.

Some college students “will come, do their course and leave” without showing much interest in extra-curricular activities, but caring deeply about the quality of their education. Meanwhile, a student at university for four years may be very interested in clubs and societies. “It is about recognising that students have different priorities,” he says.

His aim as the president of NUS Scotland is to engage the community – an area in which he has honed his skills as community councillor and chair of the Dingwall Business Association. He says that he will focus on five main policy areas, including mental health support for students.

“We know that is an area in which students are struggling,” says Humberstone. “We know there is provision out there, but students might not know it is there, and we know there are some gaps out there.”

He also wants to help successful student associations to grow, contribute to the government’s ongoing student support review, widen access and highlight “the benefits of a diverse student body”.

Looking further ahead, he still sees a future in running a business, but may consider a move into politics.

“I have seen some former NUS presidents start a career in politics,” he says. “If I could find a way to influence wider society, politics is a potential route for that.”

@JBelgutay