    It will be a tall order for whoever wins the UCU leadership

    Stephen Exley
    27th January 2017 at 00:00
    The UCU faces many challenges
    Incumbent Sally Hunt is favourite to be re-elected as the University and College Union's general secretary, but whoever wins the ballot faces a difficult challenge in keeping the union strong

    In recent years, it’s been tough being a trade unionist in education. Under former education secretary Michael Gove, union members were labelled “Trots” and “enemies of promise”. Last year, the Trade Union Act was introduced to make it more difficult for unions to call a strike.

    The FE sector, however, is overseen by a minister – Robert Halfon – who is far more warmly disposed. He describes the Tories as a “modern workers’ trade union”, and was instrumental in setting up the Conservative Workers and Trade Unionists organisation.

    Dwindling membership

    In his first ministerial interview, he told me that he “would love to work with any trade union”; all the main FE unions were given warm mentions in his speech at the Association of Colleges’ annual conference in November.

    The minister told me that he would love to work with any trade union

    The main threats to the UCU, however, appear to be closer to home. Its dwindling membership appears likely to continue as area review-driven mergers reduce the college workforce. The prospect of a merger between the ATL teaching union – currently the UCU’s main rival in FE – and the far bigger NUT could also make it more difficult for the UCU to remain the dominant union in FE.

    Incumbent Sally Hunt is the favourite to retain her job by winning the vote for general secretary – not least after her overwhelming victory at the last contest in 2011 (albeit on a low turnout). But irrespective of whether Jo McNeill manages to go one better, whoever becomes UCU’s next general secretary has a tough job on their hands.

    @stephen exley

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today