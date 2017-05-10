Mind the gap: leaders enjoy rises but Scotland pays less

College leaders in Scotland receive significantly lower salaries than their peers who run similarly-sized institutions in England.

A Tes Scotland analysis also reveals that City of Glasgow College principal Paul Little remains Scotland’s highest paid principal, with a salary of £156,000 in 2015-16.

But 42 English colleges spent more than the college on their principal’s salaries in 2015-16 – despite some having only half its income.

Salary 'struggle'

Cornwall College Group, which had a similar total income to City of Glasgow College in the 2015-16 financial year but employed around 300 more staff, paid £200,000 to its former chief executive officer Amarjit Basi during 2015-16 – over 28 per cent more than Mr Little’s salary that year.

Weston College in Somerset, which has a smaller income and employs fewer staff than both City of Glasgow and Edinburgh Colleges, spent £196,000 on principal salaries – 25 per cent more than City of Glasgow and over a third more than Edinburgh.

And Dame Asha Khemka, chief executive of Vision West Nottinghamshire College, received £275,000 – almost £120,000 more than Mr Little, even though her institution’s income is dwarfed by Glasgow’s.

Geoff Hall, general secretary of the Principals’ Professional Council, said the situation in England was increasingly akin to private-sector conditions, and salaries were driven up by colleges recruiting from outside the sector. “It would seem to me that if a college in a city in Scotland wants a high-quality principal, they will struggle to do so on that kind of salary,” he observed.

Our findings also suggest that most college leaders received a salary increase between 2014-15 and 2015-16, although the amount of the increase varied.

The EIS teaching union said the fact that these were the same principals who had been “dragging their feet on the implementation of an equal pay agreement for FE lecturers, including their decision to withhold an additional cost-of-living payment of £100 for the year 2015-16” would not be lost on lecturers, students and the wider community.

But Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said that the salaries reflected the fact that many colleges across Scotland had developed and expanded in recent years and were “complex, multi-million pound public bodies”.

She said: “Our colleges need to be able to attract and retain top managerial talent to ensure that we can continue to deliver high-quality public services for students, business and communities.”

The second highest paid college principal in Scotland in 2015-16, according to the college accounts, was Rob Wallen, then principal of North East Scotland College, on £149,000.

But a spokeswoman for North East Scotland College said that Mr Wallen, who was paid a total of £138,000 in 2014-15, had only been awarded a 1 per cent pay increase, in line with the public sector pay policy.

She said: “The seeming increase to his reported salary from the previous year was because he left the pension scheme and the [board] agreed to pay him a compensatory payment in recognition of employers’ contributions to the pension scheme.”

Reward for expertise

He was followed by Susan Walsh, who was paid $148,00 a year and recently retired from her post as principal of Glasgow Clyde College. Annette Bruton, who took over as principal of Edinburgh College in 2015, earned £145,000.

Edinburgh College’s chair, Ian McKay, said Ms Bruton’s pay was “fair, given her previous senior roles, her expertise and the positive influence she’s had”.

A City of Glasgow College spokeswoman said that Mr Little’s salary had originally been set to reflect “the challenge of successfully establishing Scotland’s super college from a complex three-way merger while simultaneously securing funding for a twin site super campus”.

The fact that his renumeration remained at the highest end of Scotland’s FE payscale was justified by the college’s £190 million balance sheet and “unrivalled global reach”, she added.

