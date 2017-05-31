Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    My alternative ‘3Rs’ are an antidote to exam panic

    Chris Smith
    2nd June 2017 at 00:00
    Don’t whinge about tests being ‘too tough’ – responsibility, resilience and realism are the skills all students should be taught to deal with whatever challenge they are presented with

    Permit me to reminisce. Remember the good old days when you’d have a plateful of delicious food presented to you, you’d get your camera out (hopefully removing the lens cap) to take a photo, later bringing it to the local chemist, who would develop the photo for collection a week later? Then you’d go to each of your friends’ houses to show them the photo of that meal, inviting them to like it and provide a suitable comment?

    Nope, me neither. Imagine the simplicity of those days before Instagram.

    Social media has the potential to play a positive role in our modern society. Keeping in touch with distant friends via Facebook is certainly more manageable and I’m a better teacher today because of the generosity of teachers sharing lesson ideas on Twitter.

    During exam season, however, things can spiral out of control for a growing number of students who have a public voice on social media and a sense of entitlement based on expectation rather than effort. On a personal note, the Scottish Qualifications Authority and I haven’t always seen eye to eye (*understatement*).

    Exam reaction 'embarrassing'

    However, I think that the annual knee-jerk critical reaction to whatever exams are presented by the exam authority is a disgrace. Social media outbursts from ill-informed teachers and underprepared students, coupled with the ludicrous and relentless “lower-the-pass-mark” online petitions, are an embarrassment. I’m convinced that to remedy this unjustified annual outcry, teachers need to continue to model professionalism and prepare students on the course content.

    Teachers have taught the “3Rs” (reading, writing and arithmetic) for decades. Can I suggest we tackle this worrying trend by training students in three more?

    * Our students must be responsible: every student should put in the effort to learn and revise well – just as we have a responsibility to deliver every bit of required content using all the skills that we have honed over the years.

    * Our students must be resilient: they need to be willing to face the challenge of tackling a problem set in an unfamiliar context – just as we should embrace clever exam questions that encourage deeper thinking by preparing them with such questions in class when we can.

    * Our students must be realistic: they need to recognise that the value in accomplishing something challenging – a difficult exam does not equal a bad exam. These qualifications must maintain standards. If they’re tough, they’re worth gaining, worth celebrating and worth the subsequent entrance to university. We need to “sell” Highers as worthwhile because they’re demanding, and make clear that Advanced Highers are rigorous – but are also helpful pathways to studies beyond school level.

    Breathe out. Rant over.

    Chris Smith is a maths teacher in Scotland who writes a popular weekly maths newsletter. He tweets @aap03102

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now