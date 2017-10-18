New ‘pupil inspectors’ asked to improve schools

The schools inspectorate wants pupils as young as 7 to have access to “raw data” on absences, exclusions and behaviour referrals so they can help evaluate their schools.

The EIS teaching union has said this could lead to “gossip and judgement” among pupils and added that there were other ways of getting children to talk about the learning in their school “rather than making them behave like members of an inspection team”.

The move progresses plans revealed in Tes Scotland last year for a child-friendly version of the self-evaluation tool used by schools, How Good is Our School? (HGIOS). The aim is to enable pupils to be more involved in school improvement but, controversially, under the new plans the inspectorate envisages pupils carrying out observations of lessons and sampling their peers’ work.

Education Scotland has been careful to stress that no information should be shared that would enable individual pupils to be identified. Inspectors also say that when sharing their findings pupils will not use the six-point scale they use – which ranges from “excellent” to “unsatisfactory” – but feedback methods they are familiar with, such as “two stars and a wish”, or smiley faces and sad faces.

The news prompted Tom Bennett, director of researchED, to quip you may as well ask the school hamster to teach phonics as ask pupils to carry out lesson observations. He added: “I invite every teacher affected by this insipid, fag-packet, blue-sky moronism to send a clear message to the simple-minded souls who propose it: get stuffed.”

EIS assistant secretary Andrea Bradley said the kind of scrutiny proposed made teachers “fearful and undermined their confidence”.

She added: “If children are given the data, they will think about it and talk about the children in their own classes whose attendance they know is problematic. There might be reasons why these children are not able to attend – health issues, socioeconomic background – but those reasons are not the business of anyone other than the professionals who have these children’s interests at heart.”

Education Scotland hopes to publish a draft version of the resource by next April, aimed at pupils from P4 upwards.

In a Scottish Learning Festival seminar last month, the inspector developing the toolkit, Patricia Watson, said that as well as observing lessons, sampling pupils work, going on learning walks and collecting stakeholders’ views, Education Scotland wants pupils to be given access to data that would allow them to “triangulate” their findings. Triangulation is the process of ensuring a robust evidence base by gathering information from a number of sources.

‘Pupil-friendly’ data

Ms Watson pointed out that school-level data was often already in the public domain but not produced in a “pupil-friendly way”.

She added that information on attendance, exclusions and behaviour referrals would be examples of data a school might like to share.

“Not the names but the raw data on the number of referrals – where they’re coming from, what kind of behaviour issues are being referred continually and how do you engage young people in discussions about that,” she said.

Pupils could come up with “solutions and approaches that can begin to unlock some of that for us”, she added.

Ms Watson acknowledged not all schools would be ready for this level of pupil participation. Therefore, there would be two parts to the new resource: the child-friendly versions of HGIOS, which will have five themes, and “guidance for schools about how to develop the right culture and ethos”.

School Leaders Scotland said the resource deserved “to be given the chance to succeed”. The data Education Scotland was suggesting be shared with pupils would “simply reflect the reality pupils routinely see around them” and would “not be news to them”, said Stephen Miller, SLS president and headteacher at Falkirk’s Denny High School.

“Conducted sensitively and appropriately, sharing a summary of these indicators, and seeking their input in thinking through the generic reasons that lie behind them, is critical in helping map out possible solutions,” he said.

Mr Miller added that his own experience of working with pupils to evaluate their learning was “characterised by an overall honesty combined with a respectful maturity that does not seek to be overly-critical of staff”.

Mr Miller continued: “Teaching is a collaborative enterprise. You cannot possibly know how to improve your teaching without honest conversations with pupils who are, after all, the recipients of that teaching.”

However, Ms Bradley said: “There is a lot of discussion and promotion of pupil participation and that is quite right, but we need to be realistic about the context we are seeking to establish that in. There would be more likelihood of success if schools were democratic and collegiate and all teachers were treated even-handedly, but we are far from that at the moment.”

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, said the plans had the potential to “undermine” the pupil-teacher relationship.

“Teachers want advice from people who they respect and who were qualified in the same field,” he said. The toolkit was “just another stick to hit teachers with” and staff would be “up in arms”, he added.

An Education Scotland spokeswoman said that the child-friendly version of HGIOS was “first and foremost about encouraging pupils to participate in school self-evaluation together with their teachers, not inspection”. The toolkit would be “an optional resource”, she continued, adding that many of the activities it incorporated were “already common practice in schools across Scotland”.