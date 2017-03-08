    By the numbers: Disadvantaged pupils at top comprehensives

    Will Martin
    10th March 2017 at 00:00
    The country's highest-performing comprehensive schools recruit much fewer children eligible for free school meals than average, research shows

    Barriers preventing the most disadvantaged students from attending the top comprehensive schools in England still exist, a report by The Sutton Trust reveals.

    The report, published on national secondary school offer day last week, shows that the country’s top 500 schools – those with the highest proportion of pupils with five GCSEs at A* to C or equivalent, including English and maths – recruit almost half the proportion of children eligible for free school meals (FSM) recruited by the average secondary school.

    Regional variation

    It also reveals that the proportion of students eligible for FSM at top schools varies by region. Disadvantaged students in the North West appear to have a particularly low chance of attending a top secondary school.

    Almost one fifth of all students in the region are eligible for FSM, but in top schools only 8.1 per cent of students were from a disadvantaged background.

    In London, where, on average, almost a quarter of secondary school students are eligible for FSM, only 15.6 per cent of students from disadvantaged backgrounds were at top schools.

    In Scotland, the number of secondary school students registered for FSM has dropped by 13 per cent over the past five years – from 45,024 in 2012 to 39,217 in 2016.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today