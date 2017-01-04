    By the numbers: good scientists do less homework

    Will Martin
    6th January 2017 at 00:00
    Countries in which students spend less time on home study or tutoring appear to fare better in science attainment than those that do more

    There is a negative correlation between homework and achievement in science. According to findings from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa), published last month, students from countries in which less time is spent on private study at home or being tutored tend to do better in science.

    In the UK, students spend 17 hours in total studying outside school each week and achieved a mean score of 509 in science. In comparison, pupils in Japan spend 13.6 hours studying after school and achieved a score of 538 – the second-highest total after Singapore.

    In countries with the poorest Pisa scores in science, such as the Dominican Republic and United Arab Emirates, students spend 25 and 29.7 hours respectively learning outside the classroom every week.

    There are outliers: students in Singapore, where a lot of time is spent preparing for exams after school, achieve a Pisa score of 556 in science and spend a total of 22.2 hours per week learning outside the classroom. Compare that with Finland, where pupils spend less than 12 hours a week outside school on their studies and achieved an average score of 531 in science.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a TES/ TESS subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today