Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    By the numbers: More students take GCSE English and maths

    Will Martin
    7th July 2017 at 00:00
    A sharp rise in pupils sitting GCSE English, revealed in the latest Ofqual figures, has been put down to changes in exam rules

    More students in England took an English or a maths GCSE this year compared with last year, new figures from Ofqual reveal.

    GCSE English entries jumped by around 50 per cent this year. The dramatic increases – 52 per cent for English language and 48 per cent for English literature – were largely driven by changes in exam rules rather than rising pupil numbers. State schools were no longer able to enter pupils for iGCSEs and therefore, Ofqual reports, switched to GCSEs.

    Also, schools putting students forward for both English language and English literature GCSEs in order to benefit from double-weighting under Progress 8 was another factor.

    Modern languages in decline

    Meanwhile, 26 per cent fewer students took a GCSE in combined science this year compared with last year, and the number of students taking Spanish, French and German fell by 3 per cent, 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

    In Scotland, maths had the biggest increase in uptake. According to the Scottish Qualifications Authority’s most recent figures, 41,778 students took a National 5 – the Scottish equivalent to a GCSE – in the subject last year, compared with 36,483 in 2015. This was a 15 per cent increase.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now