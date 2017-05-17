By the numbers: Working teens – the students earning early

Nearly a quarter of British 15-year-olds have paid work outside of school, according to new data from the Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa).

Across OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, 23.3 per cent of students said that they were paid for work completed before or after their school day in 2015. This was slightly lower in the UK, where 23.2 per cent of 15-year-olds said they had a job that paid.

Job restrictions

In England, teenagers are able to work part-time from the age of 13, but are not allowed to work before 7am or after 7pm, or for more than one hour before school unless local bylaws allow it. Since 2015, 16 to 18-year-olds have been able to work for 20 hours or more a week while in part-time education or training.

In Tunisia, almost half of 15-year-olds said that they were paid for work before or after school, while only 5.9 per cent of South Korean students said they had a paying job.