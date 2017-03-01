Overseas schools to lose UK ‘kitemark’ over gay rights

More than 100 British international schools around the world have benefited from an official government badge of quality which helps them to attract parents and teachers.

But TES can reveal that scores of the schools are about to opt out of the Department for Education’s British Schools Overseas (BSO) “kitemark” because it will soon require them to promote the rights of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people.

Heads working in countries where homosexuality is illegal say that adhering to this British value could result in their being imprisoned or deported, or their school being closed down.

TES understands that around half of the 140 schools that currently benefit from the BSO have decided that they will have to lose the official seal of approval because of the revised standards. From September, schools will only be able to receive the kitemark if they encourage respect for people with protected characteristics as set out in the Equality Act.

The change is coming despite calls for flexibility in countries where schools argue that this would be impossible.

The British School of Al Khubairat (BSAK) in Abu Dhabi – a member of the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference group of elite private schools – is one of the schools planning to opt out.

Headteacher Mark Leppard said that promoting gay rights would have legal implications, but he also feared the consequences of losing the BSO.

“I think it may be harder to attract teachers,” he said. “The BSO shows the school is following a British curriculum and is a sign that the school is continually improving, which is attractive to teachers.

“It is disappointing and possibly quite short-sighted to say we have to do it.”

But the UK government believes it is right to hold British schools overseas accountable using the same measures as the Independent School Standards, which require all institutions to “actively promote” British values.

TES first revealed that ministers were consulting on revised standards in December 2015. Speaking back then, schools minister Nick Gibb said that the government could not be seen to have two sets of standards for British values – one for independent schools in Britain and another for overseas schools.

“We cannot issue a standard that doesn’t reflect the values of this country,” the minister said.

The DfE consultation into the standards closed more than a year ago, last February. But TES understands that heads were only told last month that the changes would definitely be going ahead.

Overseas schools claim that the decision could discourage UK parents and teachers from joining them, as well as preventing further expansion in areas like the Middle East and Africa.

Ministers ‘not listening’

They also fear that opting out of the mark will make it more difficult for them to distinguish themselves from hundreds of “rogue” schools, and weaken safety standards.

Mark Steed, director of Jumeirah English-Speaking School in Dubai, said that the BSO had been a catalyst for introducing UK best practice in safeguarding, such as CRB checks. He fears that this progress will now be lost.

“It is disappointing that all the good that the BSO Inspection framework has brought is likely to be undone because the government has not listened to those running British schools overseas,” he said.

To address concerns, the Council of British International Schools (Cobis) has introduced a new accreditation scheme with standards that take into account a local setting. But the scheme is not externally validated and will not result in a school being listed on the DfE’s website, Edubase.

Colin Bell, Cobis chief executive, said: “The DfE has made it pretty clear that we can’t pick and choose what standards we are judged against. The minister has made his decision and he is going to stick by it.”

Mark Evans, director of Penta International – one of the leading providers of BSO inspections – said the lack of DfE approval could mean a “drift away from the UK curriculum schools”. “That is possible in a place like Dubai where there are many hundreds of private schools,” he said. “It will make it much more difficult for schools that cannot use BSO standards to recruit because teachers will have very little evidence about what the school is like.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “We are introducing revised standards for British Schools Overseas (BSOs), which are as robust as those for independent schools in England, in September 2017.

“These will provide parents with a clear indication of the quality of the education that BSOs offer.”

