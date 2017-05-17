‘Paying for mistakes’: the cost of assessment change

The scrapping of unit assessments to ease teacher workload has left the Scottish government with a bill for millions of pounds, Tes Scotland can reveal.

Exam body the Scottish Qualifications Authority has admitted it will cost at least £4.5 million to get rid of the controversial assessments, which were accused of creating “a testing treadmill” in schools.

Responding to a freedom of information request, the SQA warned that the figure was set to rise because it was “continuing to scope” the cost of education secretary John Swinney’s recent temporary U-turn.

The original plan was for unit assessments to disappear from N5 courses in the 2017-18 school year. But in March, Mr Swinney announced they would continue to be available in exceptional circumstances and for an interim period so that pupils in danger of failing N5 would still have the back up of an N4.

The SQA said: “This draft budget figure [of £4.5 million] will change as a result of this additional work.”

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Education Liz Smith said parents would be “horrified to learn about the large amount of money it has cost to pay for the mistakes made in the Curriculum for Excellence (CfE)”.

Ms Smith added: “That money should have been used to address teacher shortages and also the issues raised by teacher trainees who have bluntly said there was not nearly enough focus on literacy and numeracy.”

‘Squeezing money’

The amount is equivalent to around 8 per cent of the SQA’s budget, or nearly all the Pupil Equity Fund cash for disadvantaged pupils that has been handed to Dundee – one of Scotland’s most deprived areas – in 2017-18.

Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS – which spearheaded the campaign for the removal of unit assessments – accused the SQA of trying to “squeeze money” out of the Scottish government by billing them for “every item of expenditure”.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said it was becoming clear that the SQA had made significant changes to course content, “belying its commitment that the removal of unit assessments would not change courses”.

The SQA published headline changes to N5 qualifications in January. However, last month it began to publish more detailed information about the changes to N5 courses on a subject-by-subject basis.

Mr Flanagan said: “A £4.5 million cost for doing these rewrites? That must include every item of expenditure, presumably to squeeze money from the Scottish government. If that figure is confirmed, the SQA should justify it.

“I think some of that has been about their own agenda – issues they wanted to address that would not necessarily have been regarded as needed or desired for the removal of units [such as additional course content].”

The SQA has denied adding to the content of most N5 courses.

Mr Flanagan also said that he had written to Mr Swinney last week demanding an extra day of in-service training for teachers to aquaint them with the SQA changes.

Lindsay Paterson, professor of education policy at the University of Edinburgh, accused the SQA of having “grossly over-reacted” to Mr Swinney’s decision to scrap unit assessments. He said: “Part of the objection to unit assessments was the sheer amount of them, not only their intrusiveness. The SQA seems to have taken the view that the amount [of assessments] had to remain constant, but done in different ways. That’s a perverse response.”

The SQA declined to give a breakdown of exactly how the £4.5 million was being spent, saying it was “not in a position to provide further detail at this stage”.

However, it set out where the money was going in broad terms.

An SQA spokesman said that his organisation had “strengthened the course assessments to ensure they assess all aspects of the course” in light of the fact that unit assessments were being scrapped for most pupils.

For some N5 courses, this had meant an extension to the final exam or the introduction of an exam paper.

Coursework had also had to be introduced or extended and “a major revision and streamlining of the N5 course documentation” had been carried out to make it easier for teachers to use, the SQA spokesman said.

'Workload concerns'

Additional subject specialists had to be employed, he added, and changes made to “business systems” to ensure the revisions to national qualifications were delivered.

The spokesman continued: “The SQA is committed to addressing schools’ workload concerns, but must ensure that standards are maintained and the integrity of the qualifications is protected.

“Teachers should not see any change or increase in content of the courses – with the exception of N5 biology, which has had somecontent removed.”

Content from unit assessments had simply been transferred into the N5 course specifications, the spokesman added.

The SQA’s annual budget is around £53 million a year. This year, the body’s budget for implementing CfE and the new national qualifications was almost halved, from £12.6 million to £6.4 million.

Speaking to the Scottish parliament’s education committee in December, Mr Swinney argued that the changes were appropriate because the qualifications and curriculum were developed to a “very advanced stage” and only “more minor” changes were in the pipeline, due to the scrapping of unit assessments.

A Scottish government spokesperson told Tes Scotland the removal of unit assessment would reduce teacher and pupil workload.

She added the SQA budget was closely monitored and managed and the government would continue to review its requirements in 2017-18 to ensure the organisation was able to deliver successfully.

