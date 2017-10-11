£163m business rates bill ‘impossible to justify’

Teaching unions are calling for state schools to stop being charged business rates, as a Tes Scotland investigation reveals that primaries, secondaries and special schools will collectively pay more than £160 million in them this year.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) said that all public money allocated for education should be spent on education and not “top sliced”.

Meanwhile, the EIS teaching union said that it seemed “impossible to justify” charging state schools business rates in full while fee-paying independent schools benefited from rates relief because of their charitable status.

Business rates – which are standardised across Scotland – are the charges paid by non-domestic properties including shops and offices for public services such as education, waste management and roads. They are collected by councils and handed back to the government, which redistributes them.

At the moment, independent schools pay up to a maximum of 20 per cent of their business rate bill because of their charitable status. But a government-commissioned report on non-domestic business rates by the Barclay review group, published in August, called for this “inequality” between state and independent schools to end “by removing eligibility for charity relief from all independent schools”. It estimated the move could bring in an extra £5 million in rates from independent schools.

Now it has been suggested the inequality could be addressed another way – by waiving the charges for state schools.

Seamus Searson, general secretary of the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, said: “Local authority schools should be exempt from business rates. As a public service, they should be protected. All public money allocated to education should actually be spent on education and not top sliced.

“Parents are given an overall figure of monies spent on education by governments but they never give the net figure.”

An EIS spokesperson said: “The EIS has long held the view that the fact that independent schools enjoy charitable status while state schools do not is inequitable, and in need of review. The fact that state schools, which provide educational opportunities to young people of all backgrounds, pay higher rates than fee-paying schools is something that seems impossible to justify.”

Huge costs

The £163 million school business rates bill is £43 million more than the extra funding the government is giving direct to schools for disadvantaged pupils, via its £120 million pupil equity fund.

It is also more than six times the annual budget of schools watchdog Education Scotland, which in 2016-17 was £24.8 million, and around 4 per cent of the £4.4 billion that is spent on schools education every year in Scotland.

The Tes Scotland investigation also uncovered that one school received a business rates bill for more than half a million this year – Fife’s Levenmouth Academy, which is one of the largest schools in the country, paid £627,200 in rates.

The council where schools paid the most in business rates was South Lanarkshire Council. It collected close to £14 million via the charges.

Meanwhile, Glasgow schools pay £13.6 million; North Lanarkshire schools pay £11.1 million; Edinburgh schools pay £11 million; and Fife £10.2 million.

However, the Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS) argued that state schools paying fees was simply “a circular paper process between them and authorities” that had no impact on school budgets. Independent schools, on the other hand, put “new money into the system every year” and would have to pass on any rise in rates to parents, said SCIS director, John Edward.

That could “add to the education bill of local authorities” if parents were priced out, because “fee levels rose and bursaries reduced to meet the costs of Barclay”, he said.

If business rates were axed for state schools, the missing £163 million would have to be found from elsewhere, said Richard Kerley, an honorary professor at Edinburgh’s Queen Margaret University and co-chair of the Centre for Scottish Public Policy. Councils and schools could benefit if the government decided to “stump the money up from some other bit of the purse”, and not cut the local authority block grant by £163 million.

Finance secretary Derek Mackay confirmed last month that he would implement the vast majority of recommendations in the Barclay review – including making nurseries fully exempt from business rates. However, a decision on whether charity relief for independent schools will be removed has yet to be made. A Scottish government spokesperson said that the government would “engage further on the recommendation” and “confirm the outcome later this year”.