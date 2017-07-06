The reception – like the wine – is always warm for MPs

Parliamentary receptions, in FErret’s experience, can be quite a bore. All too often you turn up, drink cheap wine, get hot and sweaty and listen politely while a backbench MP drones on about some worthy but really quite dull subject.

But the Association of Colleges’ (AoC) summer reception on Monday was altogether more interesting. Guests had the opportunity to bid farewell to outgoing president Ian Ashman and say hello to his successor, York College principal Alison Birkinshaw, but the star attraction was the MP-spotting. And what a stellar line-up it was.

In fact, each of the three main parties (if you still count the Lib Dems as a political force, that is) was represented in what appeared to be the past, present and future of education policymaking. In the blue corner, Nicky Morgan spoke a few words – quite a novelty, given that she didn’t bother to turn up for any big FE events when she was education secretary. In the yellow corner was Lib Dem leader-elect Vince Cable – a well-known figure in the sector, following his stint as business secretary. Dr Cable gave a typically polished and positive speech, before hinting that the yet-to-be-published report he has been working on with the NUS student union may have some awkward messages for college leaders – although he hastily pointed out that the final edit was being done by the NUS, not him.

And finally, in the red corner was Angela Rayner, who spoke passionately about her FE education, and why she hopes to one day be the first college-educated education secretary.

Guests were even treated to a cameo from recently departed minister Robert Halfon, who received warm applause before letting slip to several guests his plans to run for the chairmanship of the Commons Education Select Committee. Now that would be fun.

But the comedy highlight of the day was provided by our host, Labour MP Peter Kyle, who in the nick of time stopped himself from presenting AoC CEO David Hughes as being from the Association of Cottages – before introducing him as David Birkinshaw.