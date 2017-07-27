Sats: Will next year bring more tears and turmoil?

The aftershocks of a major upheaval of primary assessment were still being felt this year – 12 months after the changes had led to widespread anger, an MPs’ inquiry and parents pulling their children out of school.

The past school year began with unions threatening to boycott Sats, and ended with outrage over children losing marks because their semicolons were too big.

The government has made some concessions, such as promising not to brand schools as “failing” based purely on their key stage 2 writing scores – and has consulted on further changes to the system – but will the turmoil continue next year? Here, Tes answers some of the key questions about primary assessment...

After so much upheaval in 2016, why did schools want more change for 2017?

Heads had a fraught summer last year. First, they had to explain to pupils and parents why test results had plummeted. Then, the government announced it was keeping a so-called “interim” framework for assessing writing in 2016 in place for another year, while it consulted on changes. Finally, there were wide variations in writing scores across the country, raising questions about the comparability of teachers’ assessments and adding to concerns that schools would be unfairly labelled as failing.

What changes were made?

In October 2016, education secretary Justine Greening said that no interventions in schools would be made on the basis of 2016 data alone, due to the “pace and scale” of the assessment changes. She also pledged to launch a consultation on the future of primary assessment.

National training and a test were brought in for moderators to help to standardise the way teachers assess pupils’ writing for KS2 Sats.

How successful were the changes to the writing test?

Two-thirds of moderators incorrectly assessed pupils’ work when tested, Tes revealed (bit.ly/SatsChaos). This raised concerns that the 2017 results would be no more reliable than those in 2016.

Last week, Greening said that the changes to moderators’ training still needed time to bed in, and confirmed that no intervention would be made on the basis of the 2017 writing data. It is also expected that the writing assessments will be changed to a “best-fit” system next year, so pupils do not have to meet all the criteria set out by the government to achieve the expected standard.

What about the rest of the tests? How was Sats week?

More than 550,000 10-and-11-year-olds took the tests in May. The reading test was generally considered “kinder” than last year but the maths test left some children in tears.

According to Simon Kidwell, head of Hartford Manor primary in Cheshire: “The statutory tests were fairer this year, with the design of the reading test much improved.”

What were the results?

When the results came out in July, they showed that 61 per cent of pupils had achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths – up from 53 per cent in 2016.

The results improved ... surely everyone must be happy?

The results went up, but teachers queried some of the marking. For example, some pupils who had put a semi-colon into a sentence in the correct place were not given a mark; it emerged that there was additional guidance given to markers, specifying the height and shape of the semi-colon (see box, above right).

“Overall, I would say most people’s experience this year was better than last year,” says James Bowen, director of NAHT Edge, an organisation for middle leaders.

“But then 2016 was a particular low. And there were some specific issues with the grammar test [in 2017].”

Will the system settle down now?

This seems unlikely. Although some tweaks are being made to the current system, there are concerns that they will not go far enough.

Anne Heavey, education policy officer at the ATL teaching union, says: “We still have big concerns about the curriculum that underpins the Sats and how the data from Sats is used. The curriculum demands in English and maths are too high and squeeze out other subjects. The high-stakes nature of the accountability system ramps up the importance of the tested curriculum, rather than the whole curriculum.

“While things have stabilised this year, the actual framework is still problematic.”

The government’s response to its primary assessment consultation is expected in the coming weeks. It is working on a longer-term plan, potentially involving new times-tables tests and the return of a Reception year baseline – both of which are widely opposed.