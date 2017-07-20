Register
    Six weeks is a long time to remember your password…

    Claire Lotriet
    21st July 2017 at 00:00
    The end of summer term is a time to tie up loose ends – and if you’re a tech teacher, there’s a lot of them

    The end of the school year can be a funny time. On the one hand, you’re trying to tie up the current year, and on the other, you’re already getting prepared for September – in between attending summer fairs, cheering at sports days, and writing and reading reports.

    While trying to balance all this, those teachers in charge of tech have added jobs to do. They unfurl rather like this:

    1. Will I remember that “clever” password for that site where we set maths homework in six weeks’ time?
    2. Should I save it in my browser?
    3. That’s legit, isn’t it?
    4. I could just write it down somewhere, couldn’t I?
    5. Isn’t that exactly the opposite of what we teach the children to do? Hmm, anyway…
    6. Which staff accounts do I need to delete?
    7. Which student accounts do I need to delete, for that matter?
    8. Should I actually be deleting those student accounts, though?
    9. What work do I need to back up?
    10. What or who am I backing it up for?
    11. Where should I back it up?
    12. How long will that even take?
    13. Does it comply with our data-protection policy?
    14. Shall I delete my work email account from my phone for the summer?
    15. Do I really want to be at the mercy of my inbox constantly?
    16. Should we bother with that subscription next year?
    17. Did anyone apart from Mr Simpson in Year 4 actually use it?
    18. Right, so why did no one use it? I thought it looked quite good!
    19. What subscriptions have I got my eye on for next year?
    20. Is there enough money left in the budget for it?
    21. Wait a minute – what is my budget again?
    22. What do you mean I’ve spent the tech budget?
    23. Are you sure?
    24. Which CPD for next year is being advertised already?
    25. Should I get in quick and nab the date of that course in the school diary?
    26. Why does it cost so much?
    27. I could teach myself most of it via YouTube and Twitter, couldn’t I?
    28. Which bits of the computing curriculum have gone well this year?
    29. What do I need to focus on or change next year?
    30. What will I need to access at home over the summer?
    31. Do I need to save anything from my computer?
    32. Will I really look at that assessment document though?
    33. Wait – what was that password for the maths website again?

    Claire Lotriet is a teacher at Henwick Primary School in London. She tweets @OhLottie and blogs at clairelotriet.com

