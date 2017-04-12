Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

Hi,

Edit profile Account Preferences

    Studying dinosaurs, I was made to feel like the fossil

    Steve Eddison
    14th April 2017 at 00:01
    There’s nothing like getting trapped inside the belly of the beast to teach children about the Cretaceous period

    Three years ago, on my first visit to New York, I suffered a stiff neck and slight bruising. I wasn’t mugged, I just spent too much time gazing upwards and bumping into people. Walking through Times Square was like experiencing the world from the perspective of an ant. Viewing the whole of humanity from the top of the Empire State Building only served to reinforce mankind’s insignificance in the overall scheme of things.

    The concept of scale is a difficult one to grasp, even for adults. It is especially difficult when you’re only 8. That is why I have chosen to sit in the belly of a tylosaurus with a small group of children. I am hoping that by spending time in its digestive tract, they will get an idea of the size of one of the largest animals that ever lived.

    Our journey into the creature’s interior began in the Late Cretaceous period, which for the purpose of our role play is just after lunchtime on a Thursday afternoon. There we were happily row-row-rowing our boat gently through the Western Interior Seaway (in the middle of what is now North America) when something beneath the waters stirred.

    Scaling the imagination

    We clung to the sides of our craft as it pitched and rocked. Ahead of us a huge swell rose into the air. When it fell away again, we found ourselves staring into the face of a hideous sea monster. It lunged towards us, jaws open wide, and swallowed us whole. At this point, Mrs Beardsley threw a black drape over us and our fate was sealed. “Stop giggling,” I hissed as we sat in the dark. “Being eaten by a monster from the prehistoric deep is no laughing matter.”

    The start of the lesson had been anything but amusing. Armed with nothing more than a metre stick, a fact-file and an artist’s impression of a tylosaurus, we tried to visualise how big the creature would have been.

    To this end, we marked off 15 metres for its length and chalked in an approximation of its outline on the playground. But as every detective knows, a chalk outline doesn’t shock like the real thing. Even after I drew in long pointed teeth and vicious eyes, the children remained unimpressed.

    Acting out being ingested by a hungry tylosaurus is easy-peasy

    To appreciate the scale of something this big requires more than a measuring stick: it requires imagination. So, using roleplay, we turned two dimensions into four and instantly transported ourselves back 80 million years. Even children who have trouble with half past, quarter past and quarter to the hour can do time travel, and acting out being ingested by a hungry tylosaurus is easy-peasy.

    When you are trapped inside the belly of an ancient sea creature with a party of schoolchildren, it is important to keep spirits up.

    We did this by singing The Dinosaurs Song. When Mrs Beardsley removed the drape, I congratulated myself that all the children now have a better understanding of the Upper Cretaceous and the monstrous creatures that inhabited it.

    “Were you alive in dinosaur times?” Zayden asked me, as we walked back to class.

    “No, I wasn’t born until the Upper Palaeolithic,” I replied.

    Steve Eddison teaches at Arbourthorne Community Primary School in Sheffield

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    Get Tes online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to Tes online and the Tes app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off Tes Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the Tes online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today