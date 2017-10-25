Suits you, sir: proudly flying the flag for Team UK

Serial chief executive Peter Lauener is a serious man. In charge of hundreds of millions of pounds in public funding in his roles as chief executive of the Education and Skills Funding Agency and the Institute for Apprenticeships, he often comes across as the sensible, quiet type.

But FErret has learned that there is one occasion when Lauener lets his hair down (at least metaphorically) and shows his true passion for all things skills and training: international skills competitions.

FErret heard that by the time last week’s WorldSkills competition in Abu Dhabi had finished, he was barely recognisable, dressed in a Team UK T-shirt, waving an enormous Union Jack while dashing from competition to competition to personally cheer on each of the 34 members of Team UK.

Full of facts about the team members and their back stories, he was truly in his element, chatting to competitors’ parents and partners. With retirement approaching, maybe a more “front-facing” role could be just what he needs? Team leader for Kazan 2019?

Lauener was not the only one, of course, showing his passion for Team UK last week. Skills minister Anne Milton almost sprinted across the enormous space that is the ADNEC exhibition centre in Abu Dhabi – with WorldSkills UK staff struggling to keep up – so keen was the minister to make sure that she had seen and shown her support for every member of the team.

And then there was THAT suit. When the Association of Employment and Learning Providers’ chief executive, Mark Dawe, arrived for the closing ceremony last Thursday, heads from all around the world were turning in disbelief. Dawe, known for his – shall we say – eye-catching taste in suits and ties at the best of times, had gone all-out, wearing a full Union Jack suit with matching tie. Sadly, given the state of the suit by the end of the evening, after the celebrations, it’s unlikely that it will be getting another outing. Shame.

But, all in all, what a successful week for Team UK. EuroSkills in Budapest next year has a lot to live up to…

