Tes Quiz: 1 September 2017

What name is given to plants that flower all year round?

In the human body, the gallbladder is in contact with which other organ?

In technology, what does LED stand for?

Born in Havana on 1 September 1957, who was the lead singer of the group Miami Sound Machine?

Abel Magwitch is a central character in which of Charles Dickens’ novels?

Yelena Isinbayeva holds the current outdoor world record for which female athletics field event?

Ring tailed lemurs are endemic to which island off the south-east coast of Africa?

Which sitcom character is the host of a psychotherapeutic radio show for the fictional KACL station in Seattle?

The naval Battle of Midway took place during which conflict?

Roquefort cheese is made from the milk of which animal?

QUIZ ANSWERS 1. Perennials 2. Liver 3. Light-emitting diode 4. Gloria Estefan 5. Great Expectations 6. Pole Vault 7. Madagascar 8. Frasier Crane 9. Second World War 10. Ewe

Questions set by John Cunnane