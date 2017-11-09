Tes Quiz: 10 November 2017

The questions

1. Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in the marketplace of which French city?

2. Don Henley is the drummer in which band?

3. What goat-antelope gives its name to a type of cleaning cloth?

4. In film-making, what does the acronym CGI stand for?

5. Pleurisy is a condition affecting which organ of the human body?

6. From 2012, Richard Armitage played which character in The Hobbit series of films?

7. How many frames does a player have to win in the final of the World Snooker Championship to become champion?

8. What name is given to the method of painting with water-based paint directly onto wet plaster?

9. Carnaroli, Patna and Jasmine are all types of which foodstuff?

10. Who wrote the book Matilda, which was first published in 1988?

The answers

1. Rouen

2. The Eagles

3. Chamois

4. Computer-Generated Imagery

5. Lungs

6. Thorin Oakenshield

7. 18

8. Fresco

9. Rice

10. Roald Dahl