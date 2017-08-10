Tes Quiz: 11 August 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- How many Nobel prizes are awarded each year?
- Which American male golfer won the 2017 US Open?
- Born on 11 August 1921, which author wrote the book Roots: The Saga of an American Family?
- The rapid release of which gas into the bloodstream causes the condition known as The Bends in divers?
- Which actor voices the characters of Gru and Dru in the 2017 film Despicable Me 3?
- Bratislava is the capital of which European country?
- How many apples would you have if you had four gross?
- Yarra Valley, Margaret River and McLaren Vale are all wine regions in which country?
- What would be your astrological symbol if you were born on Bastille Day?
- Which denim company was originally called The Hudson Overall Company?