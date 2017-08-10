Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 11 August 2017

    John Cunnane
    11th August 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. How many Nobel prizes are awarded each year?
    2. Which American male golfer won the 2017 US Open?
    3. Born on 11 August 1921, which author wrote the book Roots: The Saga of an American Family?
    4. The rapid release of which gas into the bloodstream causes the condition known as The Bends in divers?
    5. Which actor voices the characters of Gru and Dru in the 2017 film Despicable Me 3?
    6. Bratislava is the capital of which European country?
    7. How many apples would you have if you had four gross?
    8. Yarra Valley, Margaret River and McLaren Vale are all wine regions in which country?
    9. What would be your astrological symbol if you were born on Bastille Day?
    10. Which denim company was originally called The Hudson Overall Company?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now