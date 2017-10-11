Tes Quiz: 13 October 2017

The questions

1. The flag of which North African country shows a green pentagram in the middle of a red background?

2. Who, in 2017, became the first man to win three cycling road race world championships in succession?

3. Who wrote the novel 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea?

4. Which of the four main mathematical symbols is not an Ed Sheeran album title?

5. Ron Perlman played a supernatural superhero in the title role of which 2004 film?

6. What is the main flavour of the liqueurs Tia Maria, Kahlua and Kamora?

7. What type of creature is a loon?

8. Which British prime minister was born on 13 October 1925?

9. The battles of Jutland and Amiens and the Gallipoli campaign all took place during which conflict?

10. How many millilitres are there in a standard bottle of wine?

Scroll down for the answers

The answers

1. Morocco

2. Peter Sagan

3. Jukes Verne

4. Subtract (-)

5. Hellboy

6. Coffee

7. Bird

8. Margaret Thatcher

9. First World War

10. 750

Questions set by John Cunnane