Tes Quiz: 14 July 2017

Questions

1. Which is the heaviest sword used in the three Olympic fencing disciplines?

2. Vientiane is the capital of which Southeast Asian country?

3. Ride of the Valkyries is a classical piece by which composer?

4. Flemish bend, French bowline and Twined Turk's head are all types of what fastening?

5. John Stape was a character (and murderer) in which long-running soap opera?

6. Published on 14 July 1946, who is the author of the book The Common Sense Book of Baby and Child Care?

7. No. 5, 1948 is a painting by which American artist?

8. Baklava is made using which type of pastry?

9. Opium is a perfume from which fashion house?

10. Famous for their furniture, the United Society of Believers in Christ's Second Appearing are more commonly known by what name?

Answers

1. Épée

2. Laos

3. Richard Wagner

4. Knots

5. Coronation Street

6. Dr Benjamin Spock

7. Jackson Pollock

8. Filo

9. Yves Saint Lauren

10. Shakers