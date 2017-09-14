Tes Quiz: 15 September 2017

The questions

1. Which sportswear company was originally known as Blue Ribbon Sports?

2. What is the maiden name of the Friends character Phoebe?

3. Which Italian explorer was born in Venice on 15 September 1254?

4. How many players are there in a field lacrosse team?

5. Which of The Beatles wrote the song While My Guitar Gently Weeps?

6. What fish is used to make the Nordic dish gravlax?

7. The Big Dipper, or The Plough, can be found in which constellation?

8. By what name is the character Edmond Dantes known in the title of an Alexander Dumas novel?

9. What three colours make up the flag of Hungary?

10. What type of creature is a macaque?

Scroll down for the answers...

The answers

1. Nike

2. Buffay

3. Marco Polo

4. 10

5. George Harrison

6. Salmon

7. Ursa Major

8. The Count of Monte Cristo

9. Red, white and green

10. Monkey