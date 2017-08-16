Register
    Tes Quiz: 18 August 2017

    John Cunnane
    18th August 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. What is the name of the bird in the Peanuts comic strip?

    2. Which queen was the last ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom in Egypt?

    3. Leafcutter, Honey and Sweat are all varieties of which flying insect?

    4. What is the largest bone in the human body?

    5. The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba is a piece of music by which composer?

    6. Popocatépetl is an active volcano located in which South American country?

    7. In which sport are the dimensions of the goal 6ft (180 cm) x 4ft (120cm)?

    8. Lullaby of Broadway, We’re In The Money and I Only Have Eyes For You are all songs from which musical?

    9. Who was the founder of the Mongol Empire, who died on 18 August 1227?

    10. Which cruise line was formerly known as the British and North American Royal Mail Steam-Packet Company?

    The answers

    1. Woodstock

    2. Cleopatra

    3. Bee

    4. Femur

    5. Handel

    6. Mexico

    7. Ice Hockey

    8. 42nd Street

    9. Genghis Khan

    10. Cunard

