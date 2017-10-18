Register
    Tes Quiz: 20 October 2017

    John Cunnane
    20th October 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. During which geological period did velociraptors live?

    2. Jainism is one of the most ancient of which country’s religions?

    3. What is the oldest surviving film studio in the US?

    4. Who composed the waltz The Blue Danube?

    5. Who did Jacqueline Kennedy marry on 20th October 1968?

    6. Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten are all island dependencies of which European sovereign state?

    7. Which pop artist was responsible for the 1964 sculpture Brillo Box?

    8. Which part of the liquorice plant is used as a flavouring in tobacco and sweet products?

    9. In computing terms, what does the acronym ROM stand for?

    10. The Colt is a model of car manufactured by which company?

    Scroll down for the answers

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The answers

    1. Cretaceous

    2. India

    3. Universal

    4. Johan Strauss

    5. Aristotle Onassis

    6. Netherlands

    7. Andy Warhol

    8. Root

    9. Read Only Memory

    10. Mitsubishi

    Questions set by John Cunnane

