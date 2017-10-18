Tes Quiz: 20 October 2017

The questions

1. During which geological period did velociraptors live?

2. Jainism is one of the most ancient of which country’s religions?

3. What is the oldest surviving film studio in the US?

4. Who composed the waltz The Blue Danube?

5. Who did Jacqueline Kennedy marry on 20th October 1968?

6. Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten are all island dependencies of which European sovereign state?

7. Which pop artist was responsible for the 1964 sculpture Brillo Box?

8. Which part of the liquorice plant is used as a flavouring in tobacco and sweet products?

9. In computing terms, what does the acronym ROM stand for?

10. The Colt is a model of car manufactured by which company?

The answers

1. Cretaceous

2. India

3. Universal

4. Johan Strauss

5. Aristotle Onassis

6. Netherlands

7. Andy Warhol

8. Root

9. Read Only Memory

10. Mitsubishi

Questions set by John Cunnane