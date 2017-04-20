Register
    TES Quiz: 21 April 2017

    John Cunnane
    21st April 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. Which of the Bronte sisters was born on 21 April 1816, and was the author of Jane Eyre?

    2. What was the first name of the Thunderbirds character Parker?

    3. By what name is US singer/songwriter William Adams better known?

    4. Which Canadian culinary delight consists of French fries, cheese curds and gravy?

    5. Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport can be found on which Portuguese archipelago?

    6. Which Scottish explorer and missionary did Henry Morton Stanley encounter at Ujiji in Africa in November 1871?

    7. Pt is the chemical symbol for which element?

    8. David Miscavige is the leader of which religious movement that was formed in 1954?

    9. Pleurisy affects which organ of the body?

    10. The F1 Chinese Grand Prix takes place in which city?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The answers

    1. Charlotte

    2. Aloysius

    3. will.i.am

    4. Poutine

    5. Madeira

    6. Dr David Livingstone

    7. Platinum

    8. Church of Scientology

    9. Lungs

    10. Shanghai

