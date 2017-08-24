Tes Quiz: 25 August 2017

1. The First World War battle of Passchendaele took place in which country?

2. What bird lends its name to a weight in boxing?

3. Born on 25 August 1918, which composer wrote the music for West Side Story?

4. What character does Tom Felton play in the Harry Potter film series?

5. With Astana as its capital, which central Asian nation is the largest landlocked country in the world?

6. “Lest we forget” is a phrase taken from the poem Recessional by which English poet and novelist?

7. How many gallons are there in a bushel?

8. Brahma, Lakshmi and Shiva are all deities in which religion?

9. What name is given to thinly cut raw meat, usually fish, in Japanese cuisine?

10. What do the initials stand for in the name of the technology company IBM?

Scroll down for the answers...

QUIZ ANSWERS 1.Belgium 2. Bantam 3. Leonard Bernstein 4. Draco Malfoy 5. Kazakhstan 6. Rudyard Kipling 7.8 8. Hinduism 9. Sashimi 10.International Business Machines.

Questions set by John Cunnane