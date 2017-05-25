Tes Quiz: 26 May 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- In Formula 1 Motor racing, which nation has produced more world champions per capita than any other country?
- Halle Berry has played which character in the X-Men film series?
- What is the official language of Ghana?
- Who composed the violin concertos The Four Seasons?
- Crowned on 26 May 1896, who was the last Tsar of Russia?
- Which company manufactures the Outlander car?
- What spirit is made from the distillation of base wine?
- Which Dickens novel contains the line “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done”?
- In units of volume, how many pecks are there in a bushel?
- What is the first name of President Macron of France?
Scroll down for the answers…