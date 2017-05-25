Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 26 May 2017

    John Cunnane
    26th May 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. In Formula 1 Motor racing, which nation has produced more world champions per capita than any other country?
    2. Halle Berry has played which character in the X-Men film series?
    3. What is the official language of Ghana?
    4. Who composed the violin concertos The Four Seasons?
    5. Crowned on 26 May 1896, who was the last Tsar of Russia?
    6. Which company manufactures the Outlander car?
    7. What spirit is made from the distillation of base wine?
    8. Which Dickens novel contains the line “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done”?
    9. In units of volume, how many pecks are there in a bushel?
    10. What is the first name of President Macron of France?

    Scroll down for the answers…

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now