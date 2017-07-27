Register
    Tes Quiz: 28 July 2017

    John Cunnane
    28th July 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz

    The questions

    1. Born 28 July 1945, cartoonist Jim Davis created which comic strip feline?

    2. What is the 24th letter of the Greek alphabet?

    3. In which conflict did the Charge of the Light Brigade take place?

    4. The alternative name for which painting is La Gioconda, as the subject was the wife of Alfredo del Giocondo?

    5. La donna è mobile is a song from which Verdi opera?

    6. How many stars are there on the New Zealand flag?

    7. Simon Bolivar was the first president of Bolivia and also the sixth president of which other South American country?

    8. What distance do competitors ride in the Olympic triathlon event?

    9. What is the two letter postal abbreviation for the American state of Maine?

    10. The name of which spirit combines a city in India and a blue gemstone?

    Scroll down for the answers...

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    The answers

    1. Garfield

    2. Omega

    3. Crimean War

    4. Mona Lisa

    5. Rigoletto

    6. 4

    7. Peru

    8. 40km

    9. ME

    10. Bombay Sapphire Gin

