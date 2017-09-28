Tes Quiz: 29 September 2017

The questions

1. The lemniscate is the alternative name for which mathematical symbol?

2. Born on 29 September 1547, who was the author of the novel Don Quixote?

3. By what name is the bone the clavicle also known?

4. Which former Polish president and Nobel Peace Prize-winner was born in Popowo on 29 September 1943?

5. Which NFL team plays its home games at Soldier Field?

6. Which car manufacturer produces the Corvette Stingray?

7. Smooth Criminal is a song from which 1987 Michael Jackson album?

8. The Windward Islands and the Leeward Islands form part of which island group?

9. Which bird has the largest wingspan?

10. Which spirit forms the base of a Cosmopolitan cocktail?

The answers

1. Infinity

2. Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

3. Collar Bone

4. Lech Wałęsa

5. Chicago Bears

6. Chevrolet

7. Bad

8. West Indies

9. Wandering/Snowy/White-Winged Albatross

10. Vodka

Questions set by John Cunnane