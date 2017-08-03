Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 4 August 2017

    John Cunnane
    4th August 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    1. Who wrote the poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night?
    2. What is the name of the pigment that gives human skin, hair and eyes their colour?
    3. Which American singer had a hit in 2014 with Shake It Off?
    4. Which country won the 2017 men’s International Cricket Council Champions Trophy?
    5. Radiation, valley and freezing are all types of which weather condition?
    6. In which American state was Barack Obama born on 4 August 1961?
    7. Who plays the title role in the 2017 film Wonder Woman?
    8. The island country of Madagascar is located in which body of water?
    9. Who was the wife of Louis XVI of France?
    10. The juice of which fruit is an ingredient in a Bloody Mary cocktail?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now