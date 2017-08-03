Tes Quiz: 4 August 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Who wrote the poem Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night?
- What is the name of the pigment that gives human skin, hair and eyes their colour?
- Which American singer had a hit in 2014 with Shake It Off?
- Which country won the 2017 men’s International Cricket Council Champions Trophy?
- Radiation, valley and freezing are all types of which weather condition?
- In which American state was Barack Obama born on 4 August 1961?
- Who plays the title role in the 2017 film Wonder Woman?
- The island country of Madagascar is located in which body of water?
- Who was the wife of Louis XVI of France?
- The juice of which fruit is an ingredient in a Bloody Mary cocktail?