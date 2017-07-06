Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Tes Quiz: 7 July 2017

    John Cunnane
    7th July 2017 at 00:00
    Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
    • Which ancient monument features at the centre of the Cambodian flag?
    • Rounded down to the nearest whole number, how many centimetres are there in one yard?
    • What term is given to a baseball player that can bat both right-handed and left-handed?
    • Van Halen (1984) and Kris Kross (1992) both had hits with which song title?
    • The name of which European tribe now refers to a group that deliberately destroys or damages property belonging to others?
    • “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players” are lines spoken by Jaques in which Shakespeare play?
    • What type of creature is an avocet?
    • Born on 7 July 1940, who is the oldest member of The Beatles?
    • Originating in Spain, what is the name of the cold soup made from raw vegetables?
    • Who played the character of Lex Luthor in the 1978 film Superman?

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now