Tes Quiz: 7 July 2017
Pit your wits against Tes’ weekly general knowledge quiz
- Which ancient monument features at the centre of the Cambodian flag?
- Rounded down to the nearest whole number, how many centimetres are there in one yard?
- What term is given to a baseball player that can bat both right-handed and left-handed?
- Van Halen (1984) and Kris Kross (1992) both had hits with which song title?
- The name of which European tribe now refers to a group that deliberately destroys or damages property belonging to others?
- “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players” are lines spoken by Jaques in which Shakespeare play?
- What type of creature is an avocet?
- Born on 7 July 1940, who is the oldest member of The Beatles?
- Originating in Spain, what is the name of the cold soup made from raw vegetables?
- Who played the character of Lex Luthor in the 1978 film Superman?