‘There’s too much interference from government in education’

Layla Moran can pinpoint the very moment she began the journey that led to her becoming the Liberal Democrats’ new education spokesperson.

She was in her early 20s, and teaching in a West London comprehensive, when she walked into a staffroom.

“They had colour-coded the students,” she recalls, “green, yellow, orange and red, for who was going to pass their GCSEs happily, who was going to fail.

“We were told uncategorically to focus on the yellows, the oranges, because they were going to make the C-D border.

“I think that was the first time that I started to become a little politicised about education, because all I can remember feeling was this abject shock that we had been reducing the school, for reasons of lack of resource and government targets.”

Fast-forward more than a decade, and Moran has just been elected MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, with a slender majority of 816.

She sits down for her first major interview the day after making her maiden parliamentary speech, appropriately enough in the Queen’s Speech debate about education, and while she does not yet have a Commons office, she has already been taught how to “bob” to catch the Speaker’s eye.

Moran joins the small band of teachers-turned-politicians in the Commons, who she believes bring useful classroom skills such as “explaining things well” to their colleagues.

She has already discussed with fellow physics teacher Carol Monaghan, an SNP MP, the state of numeracy in Westminster, and their role when there are issues of causality or uncertainty, as well as how to interpret statistics.

“I will be approaching those sorts of conversations with colleagues as if I were talking to a teenager,” she explains. “You assume that they know nothing, but you do it with respect, and you meet them where they are in that conversation and then you bring them through what is a very complex thing.”

Moran has already secured a small place in history, as the UK’s first Palestinian MP. Her mother is a Christian Palestinian, raised within Jerusalem’s old city walls, and the diaries of her great-grandfather, Wasif Jawhariyyeh, were turned into an acclaimed book, The Storyteller of Jerusalem.

With a father who is a European Union diplomat, her own education was very international, and “very, very bitty”. She attended good schools in countries such as Ethiopia, Greece and Jamaica. In the latter country, she experienced racist bullying as the only white pupil, and the diplomats ended up starting their own international school. But in all three countries, she grew up surrounded by people who could not access the same quality of education that she benefited from.

“Those kinds of countries, I can understand why they have educational inequality,” she says. “And yet us, a member of the G7, where we don’t have the same problems that they do, have some of the worst Gini coefficients [a measure of inequality] in the world.”

As a result of her experience, Moran concluded that “if you are going to tackle educational inequality, then you need to tackle societal inequality”.

After Jamaica, she attended Roedean, a private girls’ boarding school in Brighton, although she had “tried to get into a comp if I possibly could, because even then I had a very strong sense of social justice”.

She went on to study physics at Imperial College London, but realised that she was “too interested in people” to go into scientific research. So she started her teaching career taking maths and science lessons in an international school in Brussels.

“That’s when I absolutely fell in love with the profession,” she remembers. “I realised it was an art form, and as much as I’m a scientist, I also play the cello and sing.

“I appreciate things that are complex, and I felt that no one knows how much work their teacher puts into their lessons, and how difficult it is to have a good, engaging lesson, and to get the most out of all these curious minds in the classroom.”

After gaining her PGCE while working in comprehensives in West London, she taught abroad again. Her experiences of a variety of systems, both as a pupil and teacher, raised important questions: why are there so many systems? And is one better than the rest?

To find the answers, she took a master’s in comparative education at the Institute of Education in London. She found that many countries “use the education system politically to build the kind of nation that they want”.

“That opened my eyes a little,” Moran admits. “Until that point, I was thinking, ‘This is about knowledge, knowledge-sharing and the advancement of humanity and its ability to discover,’ and all that very idealistic stuff. It brought home how intricately linked politics and education are, which I have never felt very comfortable with, even now. A policy consequence of that is I think there is too much interference from government in education.”

This echoes a Liberal Democrat manifesto pledge at last month’s election, to create an independent Educational Standards Authority, with responsibility for the curriculum.

And it was an analysis of education policies that first brought her to the Liberal Democrats around 2007. “I did an almost very head-driven comparison of what research said would work in education versus where party policy stood at the time, and I saw the closest links, although they weren’t perfect, were between the Lib Dems and what the research was saying; that’s why I’m a Lib Dem,” Moran explains.

Evidence remains of key importance to her, and she says that she will return to the Institute of Education to ensure that her research knowledge is up to date.

She retains her links to the education front-line as a primary school governor, and as she discusses the role her scepticism of the academy movement becomes clear.

“We are in the position where we are being asked to become an academy and we are resisting because we are ideologically opposed to the idea of academisation because we appreciate it is not good value for money for the system,” she says.

Although Moran is embarking on a career as a politician, she still considers herself a teacher.

“I don’t think that’s ever going to change,” she says. “I visited a school the other day with my MP’s hat on, and they were doing a physics class, and I just mucked in because I miss it.”