Vocational vs academic: the ‘essential’ need for parity

Vocational qualifications have to have parity of esteem with traditional academic qualifications, Scotland’s Fair Access Commissioner has urged.

Professor Peter Scott told Tes Scotland he believed it was essential that vocational qualifications, whether Highers or foundation and Modern Apprenticeships, had parity of esteem with traditional academic qualifications.

His comments come as a Tes Scotland survey of Scotland’s universities revealed that many are not currently rating the new Foundation Apprenticeships in accordance to the tariff points applied to it by the Scottish government’s Insight tool. Although Insight has applied a minimum tariff equivalent to two Highers at Grade C to Foundation Apprenticeships, only six of the 10 universities viewed them as equal to one Higher qualification for applicants.

Foundation Apprenticeships were fully introduced in 2016-17, following a pilot scheme. Starting in the senior phase, learners on the scheme spend time out of school, at college or with a local employer, and complete the course alongside other subjects such as National 5s and Highers.

Three universities, the University of St Andrews, Glasgow School of Art and the University of Edinburgh, said they were yet to decide how to credit Foundation Apprenticeships – although the first cohort of apprentices is already halfway through their training. Heriot-Watt University merely stated the value given to a Foundation Apprenticeship depended on the subject an applicant was hoping to study.

The maximum value attributed to a Foundation Apprenticeship by the Insight team is three Highers at grade A, Tes Scotland understands.

Professor Scott said it was important that, “while encouraging a greater diversity of routes through further and higher education (and on to employment), there should be clear pathways between them, and learners are given proper credit for what they have already achieved.”

“But, especially with new and unfamiliar qualifications, universities will clearly need to determine how these qualifications relate to existing ones – not least in the interests of learners themselves.”

‘Informed decisions’

In March, Tes Scotland reported concerns by college leaders that because the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework level of the scheme had been set at the equivalent of Highers, marketing in schools had been a challenge, and articulation to university was also unclear.

Shona Struthers, chief executive of Colleges Scotland, said the sector had some concern around the sustainability of the current arrangements, the risk for recruitment and retention falling to colleges, and the “parity of esteem of the qualification in relation to Highers.”

Last week, she told Tes Scotland: “If the Scottish government’s ambitions on widening access to HE, and inclusive economic growth, are to be realised, the ongoing review of the 15-24 learner journey must reinforce the value of Foundation Apprenticeships and the transferable skills that young people accrue through vocational qualifications.

“It is imperative that young people are equipped to make informed decisions on their subject and qualification choices at school, and that those choices underpin their successful transitions throughout education, employment and training. Young people must have their hard work and commitment recognised fully, it is no less than they – and our economy as a whole – deserve.”

James Corry from support staff union Unison’s Skills Development Scotland branch, which represents careers advisers, said members had been pleased about the development of FAs. “They give young people the best of both worlds,” he said, explaining in addition to practical experience, they also offered a new dimension that would help young people with their personal statement for applications.

He said it was understood universities had to be concerned about the academic rigour of qualifications, but FAs also gave students an introduction to the demands of the world of work. However, he stressed: “More and more, institutions need to be aware of those qualifications as equal and relevant.”

Clarity and consistency

Skills Development Scotland said that a further five universities did value FAs as equivalent to a Higher. The organisation also said that the programme had grown from 351 pupils in 2016/17 to now over 1,900 places available across every local authority in Scotland for the 2017-18 term.

A spokesperson from Universities Scotland said: “Universities consider a wide range of qualifications for entry and are keen to give full credit for prior learning wherever possible. Qualifications like Foundation Apprenticeships and HNs, that were designed for one purpose, don’t necessarily map easily across to learning at university but with collaboration on both sides and time and energy invested into the transition stages, this can be overcome.

“Different universities will always set different entry requirements. This will vary by institution and by subject and course within an institution. That’s to help ensure that the applicant will cope with the demands of the specific course. So while it wouldn’t be in anyone’s interests to have uniformity in university entry requirements, we are working to ensure there is more clarity and consistency in the terms and language universities use in their admissions. That should make it easier for applicants, and their support networks, when thinking about university.”

