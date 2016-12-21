Walk on the wild side

Getting children to spend more time outdoors is very “in”. “Rewilding” is one of several buzzwords being used in the media – “nature deficit disorder” didn’t exist 11 years ago, and now everybody has it. It’s also big business.

A well-known laundry brand is telling us that “dirt is good” and we should get our children outside so that they can roll around in it (but don’t forget to buy the washing powder). And then there’s Pokémon Go, which encourages children to go outside – as long as they promise not to look up from their tablet or phone.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s a fairly well-known fact that fresh air, being active and spending time outdoors are all great for both mental and physical health. Indeed, the Department of Health recommends that children are active for at least an hour a day.

The same is also true when it comes to outdoor learning at school, where almost any subject can be taught in an outdoor setting. Numerous studies have demonstrated that it can make lessons more enjoyable and engaging, and improve pupils’ social skills, health, wellbeing and behaviour. It also leads to a better understanding of the natural world.

As well as the quantifiable benefits, there is so much more to outdoor learning that cannot be measured on a scale or given a level. It can help children to be more resilient, more cooperative – more aware of the world around them. It offers pupils the opportunity to work for the good of their school, their friends, their local community.

So, in the light of such evidence, why is outdoor learning not being experienced by children on a regular basis? One survey suggests that in an average month during 2013-15, only 8 per cent of school-aged children in England visited the natural environment with their schools.

There are, however, some positive signs.

Forest branches out

The Forest School movement is growing – but mostly in nursery settings. Children in the early years are encouraged to explore the outdoors as part of their curriculum. Such opportunities, however, diminish very quickly as children progress through the education system.

One of the main stumbling blocks is the lack (or complete absence) of timetabled outdoor learning time.

There are many reasons why this is the case: Ofsted, targets, an over-emphasis on results, unrealistic expectations for literacy and numeracy (and the resultant squeezing out of other subjects). For some teachers, after devoting so much time to these things, it may just be too much of a stretch for them.

But I believe a regular commitment to outdoor learning is absolutely essential.

By scheduling regular (ideally, weekly) time for outdoor learning, schools show a commitment to it. It shows that they believe in it, that they value it. If it is only done on an ad hoc basis, when it’s sunny or as a special treat, it’s hard to imagine it being given the respect it deserves by children or staff.

There are a growing number of special days celebrating outdoor learning: Empty Classroom Day and Outdoor Classroom Day to name two. However, there is the danger that such events could be counterproductive; schools might make a huge effort for one day only, get in the local newspaper and tick the “outdoor learning” box, before going back to business as usual.

The great outdoors

I’m not criticising these movements; they are effective at promoting outdoor learning – we celebrate both days in our school. But does it lead to regular outdoor learning? It’s like an Olympic legacy; what you do on a regular and long-term basis after the big event will make the difference.

I am in a very fortunate position; outdoor learning is a core subject in my school. We call it Outdoor Work (affectionately known as ODW). Every class is timetabled 70 minutes per week. The children learn bushcraft, horticulture, animal husbandry and a variety of other crafts. They take responsibility for the wellbeing of our bees, pigs, chickens and ducks.

Other subject areas are also given the time, freedom and encouragement to explore outdoor learning. For example, a Year 7 science class recently surveyed the soil in the vegetable plot; a Year 4 art class took their sketchbooks outside and used the flowerbeds to find inspiration for a William Morris topic.

Older children are encouraged to take part in community outreach projects such as gardening at the local church and doctor’s surgery. The one big thing that strikes me, is how cooperative, kind and helpful the children are – particularly in group tasks where there is a common goal. They help each other, they share, they talk, they laugh (and they even sing!) as they work.

Putting the academic benefits aside, surely this is the reason why schools should explore regular outdoor learning?

Ryan Walsh is head of Outdoor Work at Dunhurst school in Hampshire