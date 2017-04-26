The week in primary: 28 April 2017

A row between the Scottish government and a council over money aimed at helping disadvantaged pupils appears to have ended. North Lanarkshire Council risked being cut off from its £8 million Pupil Equity Fund (PEF) after telling headteachers to use some of the money to pay for an enhanced post. The PEF money will now not be used for this reason. Chief executive Paul Jukes said that the council had taken a ‘pragmatic approach’ to the row.

Improvements are needed to ensure that young people’s voices remain at the heart of Scotland’s Children’s Hearings System, a report by the Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee has concluded. The system was seen as groundbreaking when it was introduced in 1971, with its emphasis on children’s welfare rather than punitive sanctions. But the committee fears that some changes make it more difficult for children to be heard.

A storybook created by seven Edinburgh teenagers will be used in primary and nursery schools to counteract gender stereotypes. Alex and Charlie – piloted in Brunstane and Prestonfield primaries – is about starting school, with stereotypes “gently challenged” throughout. The authors were supported by the Young Edinburgh Action scheme.

Many Scots could be affected by exposure to asbestos in schools, according to campaigners. Most public buildings constructed prior to 2000 could contain large amounts of the dangerous minerals, according to consultant Robin Howie. Dr Kevin Blyth, a University of Glasgow consultant physician said cases related to asbestos exposure were increasing.