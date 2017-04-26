Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    The week in primary: 28 April 2017

    Tes Scotland reporter
    28th April 2017 at 00:00

    A row between the Scottish government and a council over money aimed at helping disadvantaged pupils appears to have ended. North Lanarkshire Council risked being cut off from its £8 million Pupil Equity Fund (PEF) after telling headteachers to use some of the money to pay for an enhanced post. The PEF money will now not be used for this reason. Chief executive Paul Jukes said that the council had taken a ‘pragmatic approach’ to the row.

    Improvements are needed to ensure that young people’s voices remain at the heart of Scotland’s Children’s Hearings System, a report by the Scottish Parliament’s Education and Skills Committee has concluded. The system was seen as groundbreaking when it was introduced in 1971, with its emphasis on children’s welfare rather than punitive sanctions. But the committee fears that some changes make it more difficult for children to be heard.

    A storybook created by seven Edinburgh teenagers will be used in primary and nursery schools to counteract gender stereotypes. Alex and Charlie – piloted in Brunstane and Prestonfield primaries – is about starting school, with stereotypes “gently challenged” throughout. The authors were supported by the Young Edinburgh Action scheme.

    Many Scots could be affected by exposure to asbestos in schools, according to campaigners. Most public buildings constructed prior to 2000 could contain large amounts of the dangerous minerals, according to consultant Robin Howie. Dr Kevin Blyth, a University of Glasgow consultant physician said cases related to asbestos exposure were increasing.

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now