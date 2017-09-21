‘When you become a governor, you realise the importance of it’

They are a “hidden” yet crucial component of the schools system, largely unseen by teachers, pupils and parents, but charged with some of the biggest responsibilities.

Recently, school governors have found themselves having to take painful decisions as funding is squeezed, while coming under increasing scrutiny from ministers and Ofsted.

Emma Knights’ job has – for the last seven years – been representing thousands of these volunteers, whose hours of service form part of the civic society without which our public services would struggle to run.

But while the chief executive of the National Governance Association (NGA) has not shied away from criticising her own members when she sees failings in areas such as chief executive pay or pupils disappearing from school rolls, she is concerned about the lack of recognition governors receive.

“There is a huge lot of impressive people out there governing and they do not get thanked enough,” says Knights.

“The decisions that people are having to take around redundancies are just deeply unpleasant. It’s bad enough to have to do that as part of your day job, then you think, OK, you are volunteering in order to make things better for students in the school, you did not necessarily expect that would involve agreeing to a redundancy programme.

“I have been impressed with the number of people who are sticking with it. I thought we would get more people saying, ‘Actually, this is not what I volunteered to do.’”

Her point is underlined by the results of a joint Tes-NGA survey of more than 5,300 governors. Released today, it finds a sharp rise in the proportion of governors saying that their schools had made posts redundant in the last 12 months (bit.ly/Tes-NGA).

Inquisitive nature

Knights has spent her whole career working to improve public services in England, but her first experience of education was in Bermuda, a British overseas territory in the Atlantic Ocean, where her father was a headteacher.

She attended Warwick Academy, a state grammar school, but at the age of 16, the family faced a moment of choice.

“At that point, I had to choose between going into an American system, or coming here and doing A levels, because Bermuda didn’t do A levels.

“Our parents decided they wanted us to remain English, so I came back and did A levels at St Hilda’s in Liverpool,” she recalls.

She went on to study at University College, Oxford, where she took a degree in biochemistry “because I was good at science at school”. She now looks on it as a mistake.

“It was completely obvious to me I should have done something a lot more political, or social sciences, once I got there.

“It’s about young people at that point not being as inquisitive about these sorts of things. I thought ‘I’ve started, so I’ll finish’.”

While at Oxford, she ran the target schools programme, which dispatches students to schools that do not send many pupils to Oxbridge, to dispel myths about the universities.

After various positions in the charity sector – including a stint heading up work on child poverty at the Local Government Association – she became chief executive of what was then called the National Governors’ Association in 2010. It had been formed four years earlier, with the merger of the National Governors’ Council and the National Association of School Governors.

Running an organisation that had “so much potential” was part of the attraction, as was her personal experience as a governor at her children’s secondary school.

“When you become a governor, you realise the importance of it. Not a lot of people really understand what it is that governors do, so I suppose I became committed to making sure that this role worked.”

Her period at the helm of the NGA has coincided with the rapid expansion of the academies programme, as well as the advent of multi-academy trusts – organisations that run multiple schools.

It is these, rather than stand-alone academies, that Knights believes have changed the experience of being a governor.

“The scale of it means so much more responsibility, and also, possibly, risks. This will depend on the trust and how robust it is – then of course there is the financial climate, which makes governing harder,” she says.

So with the greater responsibility and risk, should governors be paid? It is something former chief inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw has advocated, but Knights is unconvinced.

“The only piece of research we can find says that, if you pay people, their attendance goes up, but actually the outcomes don’t go up.

“We think it is a bit of a side issue, because it would cost a lot. In fact, volunteering is a very honourable part of British society. I think that’s where school leaders don’t understand that history or ethos, because they are not a part of it.”

Recent criticisms

Knights says the NGA is “not first and foremost a trade union for governors”, and its charitable aim is to improve the educational wellbeing of children by improving school governance. As such, Knights has not shied away from criticising governors.

Recent examples include schools where large numbers of children disappear off roll and academy chief executive pay.

She cites the explanation that MAT CEO Sir Dan Moynihan gave to explain his more-than £400,000 salary as leader of the Harris Federation – that the board members who set it are all business people.

“In the business world, they are probably used to sums like that,” she says, “but this is public money. Our argument is that you need diverse boards because you need people who come in from different places.

“If you had some public servants, and some people from the third sector, they would realise that, salaries of more than whatever figure you want to choose – £150,000, £200,000 – are not common.”

As part of efforts to recruit new governors, the NGA is part of the Inspiring Governance scheme, which matches volunteers to schools. And while all volunteers are welcome, Knights identifies a particular target group.

“We are really encouraging the recruitment of young governors, because it is desperate. We have had to call under 40 young, because only about 10 per cent of governors are under the age of 40.

“The arguments we are using for that group are that it’s really useful for your own career, because where else do you get a chance to set the strategy, make important HR decisions and agree budgets?”

Amid the challenges and problems, Knights is keen to stress the joy of governing.

A few years ago, her organisation asked its members what they got out of their role. The top responses were helping their school provide a good education for children and being part of the school community.

She adds: “That’s what makes all the backroom meeting stuff worthwhile: being part of the community and knowing that what you are doing is making a difference.”

@geomr