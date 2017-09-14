Who to ask for SEND help

At some point in their career, every teacher will come across a child with a learning need about which they know nothing (or next to nothing). More regularly, teachers will encounter learning needs that they have a good idea about, but with which they need some support around assessment, practical strategies or interventions.

In both cases, you may feel guilty, because it is something you ‘ought’ to know. But there is no reason why you should know everything and this is especially true of SEND. So don’t blindly struggle on for fear of admitting a gap in your knowledge. Instead, ask for help. Here are a few ways.

Colleagues and parents

Have you spoken to parents or had a chat with your colleagues (including TAs, dinner supervisors, anyone in fact who has had anything to do with the child in school)? This will help you to draw a picture of their journey through the school to date; with any luck, one or two of them will have something helpful to say about strategies that worked for them in the past.

The Sendco

If you need help with assessment, or whatever it is you are doing is consistently not working, have a chat with your Sendco. It is a popular belief that Sendcos are the fount of all knowledge for all SEND, but do bear in mind that they might be new to the post, teaching a heavy timetable, or just as much in the dark as you are. Or they might be a specialist… but in a different kind of learning need to the one you are worrying about.

Sendcos are extremely busy people, so getting hold of one to have a proper chat can be a challenge (they might even be hiding to get their paperwork done). If in doubt, email first, visit later.

Outside agencies

Educational psychologists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and advisory teachers can offer a wealth of suggestions for classroom practice. If you don’t understand, just say. If you think the suggested strategies won’t work in your classroom context, tell them. If you can problem-solve together as a unit, you might come up with an innovative solution.

Websites

Forums, such as the Tes Community SEND forum, and Facebook groups give you access to experienced professionals whose brains you can pick (anonymously if preferred); a number of charities also produce useful teaching resources that you can put into practice straight away.

Most importantly, remember that you are not alone. There is always someone to ask – sometimes you just need to know who to turn to.

Nancy Gedge is a consultant teacher for the charity the Driver Youth Trust, working with school and teachers on SEND. She is the Tes SEND specialist, and author of Inclusion for Primary Teachers