Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Why bother collecting data if no one has any faith in it?

    James Pembroke
    20th October 2017 at 00:00
    Schools are having to prove the validity of their assessments against questionable national benchmarks – and the situation is unlikely to improve

    In March 2016, a document was published to help clarify the process of assessment of writing at key stage 2 (bit.ly/ClarifyKS2). It came out before the first set of ‘new’ results, yet it contained this statement: “As this is the first year of schools working with the new interim assessment frameworks, the minister for schools has written to the chief inspector asking him to ensure that Ofsted inspectors take into account national performance and contextual factors when considering a school’s performance in writing at KS2, which is used as part of the floor standard.”

    Evidently, there were concerns about the validity of the data even before the first assessments took place. Then the results came out and debate raged. How could writing results be above those of other subjects, especially when writing is supposed to be a “secure fit” assessment? It didn’t seem right. Education Datalab quickly published a blog (bit.ly/BlogKS2) revealing some interesting anomalies. More guidance was issued, warning various agencies about the reliability of the data.

    This year we have seen another hike in writing results at KS2, and, again, we have guidance urging caution. The Department for Education’s Schools causing concern guidance document (bit.ly/SchoolsCausingConcern) states: “It should be noted that in 2016 and 2017, if a school’s performance at KS2 has dropped below the floor standard, or met the coasting definition, based on performance in writing alone, the local authority or RSC [regional schools commissioner] should not intervene or issue a warning notice, except where the extent of the change in performance cannot be explained by the impact of the changes to primary assessment arrangements in these transitional years.”

    'Deep distrust of writing assessment data'

    Meanwhile, in September (see bit.ly/InspectionUpdate), Ofsted said: “We have… discussed with inspectors at our training the continuing uncertainties about data derived from teacher assessments. Inspectors should continue to interpret key stage 2 writing performance very carefully.”

    Add to this the fact that writing no longer plays a part in Progress 8 baselines, and it is evident that there is a deep distrust of writing-assessment data. Yet it is used in primary performance measures, in floor standards and the coasting measure.

    We know that high-stakes accountability and teacher assessment make for unhappy bedfellows. We know schools are having to prove the validity of their assessments against questionable national benchmarks, and we know from guidance that neither the DfE nor Ofsted have faith in this data. And with a move back towards a more ‘flexible’ approach to assessment this year, it is unlikely the situation will improve. So why bother collecting it?

    James Pembroke founded Sig+, an independent school data consultancy, after 10 years working with the Learning and Skills Council and local authorities

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now