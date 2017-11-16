Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Why setting Sats standards shouldn’t be a group activity

    James Pembroke
    17th November 2017 at 00:00
    Vulnerable children are at risk from a slow-moving system and wily parents when they move between schools

    In his book On Trails, journalist Robert Moor writes that crowds “can collectively make judgements that rival those of the most highly regarded experts”. But there is one important caveat to trusting the wisdom of crowds: participants must act independently, because in those “experiments where people were given access to one another’s answers, the collective intelligence worsened”.

    The more influence that members of a group exert on one another, the less accurate the outcome. The only exception to this is when participants are shown previous best guesses, but that only works if those managing the experiment know the answer, and can therefore reveal the information.

    When the key stage 2 Sats data was released in July, and all results had risen, I asked whether the setting of the expected standard was really about maintaining the comparability of results or if it was more to do with ensuring the right amount of improvement each year (bit.ly/SatsAcc). I was being provocative, but it caused me to investigate how the standard is set. And this led me to an excellent blog by Ann Heavey (bit.ly/HeaveySats).

    First, two groups of 30 members are selected for each of the KS2 test subjects. Each member must complete an activity in advance to ensure familiarity with performance descriptors. On the day of the standard-setting exercise, participants are issued with a booklet that places test items in order of difficulty based on the previous year’s answers.

    The wisdom of the crowd?

    In round one, members work independently, bookmarking the point that they feel represents the expected standard. In round two, members work in smaller teams to discuss the placement of the bookmark. Between rounds two and three, impact data is shared, which shows the percentage of children nationally who would meet the expected standard based on the various suggested bookmarks. And in round three, the whole group decides upon their final bookmark placement. The final bookmarks decided by both groups then go forward to a standard confirmation meeting.

    This does seem a rigorous process, but let’s return to the wisdom of the crowd. What is the impact of group discussion on independently made decisions? How much influence do some individuals exert? How much does the impact data influence behaviour?

    Perhaps taking an average of the independently judged bookmarks in round one would be a more accurate way of setting the standard. Although perhaps that wouldn’t result in the right amount of improvement.

    James Pembroke founded Sig+, a school data consultancy, after 10 years working with the Learning and Skills Council and local authorities www.sigplus.co.uk

    Subscribe to get access to the content on this page.

    If you are already a Tes/ Tes Scotland subscriber please log in with your username or email address to get full access to our back issues, CPD library and membership plus page.

    Not a subscriber? Find out more about our subscription offers.
    Subscribe now
    Existing subscriber?
    Enter subscription number

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now