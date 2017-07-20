You can’t win on all fronts without your troops’ help

As any student will tell you, failing sucks. So when the failings of a college are made apparent through a negative Ofsted inspection grading, it’s never a happy experience. The consequences of being weighed and found lacking as an educational institution are extremely difficult to deal with, as low staff morale, finger-pointing, general upset, exhaustion and anxiety about the future take hold.

Although never the desired outcome, a negative Ofsted judgement does contain within it an inherently positive aspect: that of the prospect of improvement. Instead of a rock around an institution’s neck, it can be used as the impetus to make things better, to fix the things that aren’t working and to step out of the shadow of the past.

This isn’t easy. Leaders know that real improvement on an institutional level takes time, consideration and honesty. There is always a danger of panicked, ill-thought-out reaction rather than measured, calm reflection. As well as these challenges, perhaps the most important undertaking is that of making sure staff are motivated and on board with any changes being made. If staff are hesitant, for whatever reason, then the implementation of a strategy has less chance of success.

So, how can leaders go about ensuring that staff are front and centre when driving a college to become better?

Hand over the reins

Colin Booth, chief executive of Leeds City College (which last year received an overall “requires improvement” grade), explains how he is bringing his staff with him on the trek towards “outstanding” status.

“For me, the starting point is making sure that changes, as far as possible, don’t come from the top down,” he says.

“If you’ve got the right people and the right culture, and put some effort into getting that, when those people see things that are not working as well as they should, you allow them the space and support, and they will come up with a far better improvement plan than anything from up high.”

So, having trust in the staff is important? “Yes,” he says. “You need to ensure that people can see what we’re doing well and what we’re not doing well, and give staff teams the responsibility to come up with plans to improve things themselves.”

This staff ownership of improvement is essential. Changes and decrees from leadership teams who – with the best will in the world – may not have the full picture of what is going on on the ground, can lead to wasted time and the resentment that goes along with that.

Booth continues: “People don’t choose to work in colleges generally unless they’re interested in students and doing their job well. Giving them the chance and support to improve not only means that real problems are identified and dealt with, but also, as a rule, they’re more likely to deliver a plan of their own making rather than one that has been given to them.”

He also stresses the importance of clear communication. “Measuring the right things in the right way is incredibly important. What you measure, what data you use, how you record it, all the way down to the detail of the words you use and the conversations you have about it, fundamentally and profoundly influence people’s behaviour,” says Booth. “We’ve tried to give power and control in reference to this back to departments; with that comes responsibility, but it also means that real change is in everyone’s power.”

This shared responsibility seems to be a key part of Booth’s ethos, as is promoting positivity and commitment during what can be extremely trying times; it’s a crucial central tenet in making sure that staff are front and centre of college improvement, as, to a certain extent, they are the ones that take the lead – because they are the ones best placed to give an accurate portrayal of a college’s strengths and weaknesses.

Empowerment, strong communication and trust in staff are all critical when embarking on the tough journey that is college improvement following a negative judgement. It is about identifying real problems and best practice by asking those that see it every day. And it’s about having faith in the people that you employ to do their best to improve the situation – not just for a better grade, but for the benefit of students.

Here are my tips for keeping staff onside:

Communicate honestly the reasons behind any changes that are being made. Why is this happening? What are the benefits?

When justifying any changes, avoid saying “because Ofsted want to see it”, as the process is about college improvement, not just the achievement of a better grade.

Use staff voice to ensure that you have an accurate picture of what is working and what is not. Build communication channels for staff to convey information easily.

Allow staff the responsibility to carry out their own improvements – they are more likely to be implemented and seen through.

Do not focus on the negatives. Highlight them, but make sure good practice in your college is being identified and modelled.

Recognise effort.

Remember, being a team means everyone is involved throughout the process.

Tom Starkey teaches English at a college in the North of England. He tweets @tstarkey1212