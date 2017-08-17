Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Jobs Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Results day: 'When everyone forgets that it was the student who sat the exam – not the teacher'

    thomas rogers
    17th August 2017 at 10:56
    Students who get disappointing results still walk away looking to the future – but their teachers have to suffer the consequences for months to come, writes one teacher

    Results day is a time when literally everyone working in education forgets that it was the students themselves who sat the exams.

    Following GCSE and A-level results day, hundreds of thousands of teachers can expect to be subjected to "friendly" meetings where "their" results will be scrutinised and they will be asked why particular students have underperformed. Cue said teacher giving reasons, only to be told that those reasons are, in fact, excuses: 

    "But student x was off for 6 weeks." "What about the other 20, what were YOU doing during those?"

    "Johnny didn't do any homework all year." "What did YOU do to make Johnny want to do his homework? Why was he not suitably inspired?"

     "Johnny didn't behave well during the year and spent lots of time out of my lesson." "Was Johnny bored in YOUR lessons? Are YOUR expectations of johnny too low?"

    It's become almost criminal to point out the obvious these days – that it was the students who sat the exam, not their teacher.

    'Teachers give their lives for their students'

    When the primal response to students failing exams is to search for perceived shortcomings in teachers, it undermines the professionalism of teachers who have metaphorically given their lives for their students.

    That sounds grandiose, but it's true in so many cases: think of the truly committed and hard-working teacher found crying because it's been signalled, either implicitly or explicitly, that they aren't good enough, sometimes by the same people who have worked with them day-in-day out for years.

    It would be funny if it weren't so sad how the aftermath of an exam results day can perform as a litmus test for relationships with colleagues. Do they really know you or do they just say they do? Do they really think you are good at your job or have they just told you this to make you work harder? Horrible questions that sometimes produce answers that hurt.

    Of course, it doesn't stop there. Exam results can trigger another Ofsted inspection and a reduction in pay.

    Meanwhile, most students walk out of the school gates and, whether they have passed or failed, look to the future and move on. Teachers, meanwhile, prepare to live with the legacy of how they approached their exams earlier in the summer for months, perhaps years, to come. In fact, for some, it never goes away.

    Thomas Rogers is a teacher who runs rogershistory.com and tweets @RogersHistory

    For more columns by Tom, view his back catalogue

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes on Twitter and like Tes on Facebook

    Comments

    Related Content

    A-level results 2017: AS entries plummet as schools abandon 'decoupled' qualifications

    17th August 2017 at 09:45

    Number of appeals against GCSE and A Level results drops by quarter

    21st March 2017 at 10:57

    Wellington Academy: questions raised over head's departure after impressive A level results

    4th September 2013 at 16:29

    A-level results 2017: Decline in entries for arts and languages 'makes mockery of social mobility claims'

    17th August 2017 at 10:47

    Most read

    1. 'Bored' teachers sign up to cheat on partners during holidays
    2. Teachers 'lose thousands of pounds' because of benefits changes
    3. 'After sitting 28 GCSE papers in four weeks, I was left thinking, "What ...
    4. A-level results 2017: Top A* grades reach record high - but drop in refo...
    5. GCSE and A-level grade boundaries' publication delayed to prevent pupil ...
    6. Teacher banned for giving pupils answers during Sats test
    7. How to celebrate a good A-level and GCSE results day
    8. 'Teaching is for humans who know they’re human – this is all too easy to...
    9. A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As
    10. Results day: 'When everyone forgets that it was the student who sat the ...

    Breaking news

    Exam results day

    LIVE: A-level results day

    17th August 2017 at 14:45
    Donald Trump

    A-level results 2017: Politics entries surge by 12.8 per cent

    17th August 2017 at 14:35
    a level results day 2017, cotham school, bristol, sixth formers, university, higher education, ucas, results, a levels

    A-level results 2017: 'It showed me that hard work reflects on your grades'

    17th August 2017 at 12:26
    Malala

    A-level results 2017: Malala wins a place at Oxford with three As

    17th August 2017 at 11:13
    Music

    A-level results 2017: Decline in entries for arts and languages 'makes mockery of social mobility claims'

    17th August 2017 at 10:47

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now