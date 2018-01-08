Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Justine Greening: Ten of her hits and misses as education secretary

    Martin George
    8th January 2018 at 19:49
    Justine Greening's hits and misses from her 18 months leading the Department for Education.
    DfE
    Grammar schools, funding and primary assessment among the biggest issues Greening faced

    Justine Greening may only have been education secretary for 18 months, but her legacy includes some changes that are likely to last for years to come.

    Some of her actions that won favour from the schools sector simultaneously displeased 10 Downing Street and some in her own party. This helps explain her departure from the Department for Education.

    Here are some of Ms Greening’s hits and misses:

    Hits

    • Introduced the national funding formula for schools, which helps even out funding for similar schools in different parts of the country.
    • Secured £1.3 billion of new money for schools, although it was only for a two-year period and did not involve any new money from the Treasury.
    • Built a more constructive relationship with the teaching profession.
    • A pragmatic, detail-orientated approach to policy that contrasted to the more ideological approach of Michal Gove, including detailed work on the national funding formula, primary assessment, social mobility and qualified teaching status.
    • Major reforms to primary school assessment, which were broadly welcomed by the profession following a chaotic first summer of the new Sats.
    • Opposition to grammar school expansion. In public, Ms Greening backed Theresa May’s plan to create new grammar school expansion, but her private weariness was well known. In this, she was in line with the vast majority of the schools sector, and the policy was ultimately scuppered by the general election result.

    Misses

    DfE

    Comments

    Related Content

    Social mobility: all the reaction as Justine Greening sets out her 'action plan'

    14th December 2017 at 18:21

    'Her speech might have been short on detail, but Justine Greening does appear to want to work with the profession'

    1st October 2017 at 19:46

    Did Gove ruin Greening’s shot at greatness?

    30th June 2017 at 00:00

    Justine Greening re-appointed education secretary in cabinet reshuffle

    11th June 2017 at 16:37

    Most read

    1. 'Patronising' Justine Greening fights for her job
    2. Cabinet reshuffle, Justine Greening and Damian Hinds: LIVE
    3. Who is Damian Hinds?
    4. Pupils should stand or squat at their desks, celebrity GP says
    5. The quick Q&A: How to ensure all your pupils work equally hard in your l...
    6. Justine Greening resigns from government
    7. GCSE computer science pupils to receive no marks for coursework, Ofqual ...
    8. Need to Know: Cheating in GCSE computer science
    9. ‘Enough, they can only do so much’ – MP's concern over teachers' mental ...
    10. Tatler publishes state schools guide for 'people like us'

    Breaking news

    Cabinet reshuffle, Justine Greening and Damian Hinds: LIVE

    8th January 2018 at 20:24
    The new education secretary has a heavy in tray.

    In-tray: Nine issues for the new education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:16
    Damian Hinds, the new education secretary.

    Who is Damian Hinds?

    8th January 2018 at 20:13
    Damian Hinds

    Damian Hinds appointed education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 20:10
    Justine Greening's tenure at the DfE has been one of the shortest in recent years.

    Justine Greening had one of the shortest tenures as education secretary

    8th January 2018 at 19:55

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now