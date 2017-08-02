11 maths podcasts to get you ready for the new term

Craig Barton knew his teaching-related podcast had really hit home among his fellow teachers when he was told by one fan that it had been the soundtrack to a barbecue.

"I am not sure how that went down with his other guests, though," admits the Tes maths adviser.

If its popularity is anything to go by, it's likely they were all as enchanted as the regular listeners.

Barton, a maths teacher in the north-west of England, uses The Mr Barton Maths Podcast series to discuss a range of subjects including differentiation, puzzles and the new maths GCSE. Since its launch, it has risen to number 12 on the iTunes education chart and has become a cult hit on Twitter.

"I am so happy that people – and not just maths teachers – are finding my podcasts useful," he says. "I am learning so much from my guests, and it means so much when I hear that other people are learning things as well."

Many teachers use the podcasts as part of their training, while others listen purely for enjoyment.

'CPD on the go'

"The most pleasing thing is that people are using them as CPD on the go," says Barton. "I get lots of nice messages on Twitter from teachers telling me they listen while driving to work, taking their dog for a walk, as part of their maths departmental meetings, or paving their driveway."

To mark the Tes numeracy special issue, out on 4 August, we are hosting 11 of Barton's podcasts, each aimed at helping you prepare for the next school year (putting them on at barbecues is, of course, optional).