'2017 will be transformative for apprenticeships'

National Apprenticeship Week 2017 is underway, and will bring together employers and current and former apprentices. This will be the 10th year we have run the week and we will hear from the people who have progressed significantly in their chosen industry since starting their apprenticeships 10 years ago.

Apprenticeships are not just a unique way to progress in work and life but a fantastic way for employers to improve the skills base of their businesses. Apprenticeship reforms are key to unlocking the potential held in apprenticeships by putting employers in control. Employers can choose the skills, training organisation and how the apprenticeship is delivered in order to ensure they meet their needs.

In April, the UK-wide levy will be introduced for all employers in the public and private sector with a pay bill of £3 million or more. It will help to fund the increase in quality and quantity of apprenticeship training, and mean we have the tools to train millions, increase economic productivity and ensure people from all social backgrounds have the opportunity to succeed in skilled jobs.

Putting employers at the forefront of apprenticeship reform will enable us to reach 3 million apprenticeship starts in England by 2020, and ensure apprenticeships deliver the skills employers and the economy need for growth.

To this end we are introducing a number of initiatives to support employers taking on apprentices. The Apprenticeship Delivery Board celebrated its one-year anniversary in January. The board was set up in 2016 to advise on how best to expand apprenticeships nationally. It reports directly to apprenticeships and skills minister Robert Halfon, encourages existing employers to expand their programmes and secures new employer engagement in the programme. It is made up of leading apprenticeship employers including Barclays, Channel 4 and the Compass Group.

'Taking apprenticeships further'

In addition, from April the Institute for Apprenticeships will help to ensure employers get the quality skills they need from the apprenticeship system, and to this end eight board members have been appointed. These key members will act as the ultimate decision-makers on approving apprenticeship standards and assessment plans to increase the quality of apprenticeships through more rigorous assessment and grading at the end of the apprenticeship.

The government is committed to ensuring apprenticeships are as accessible as possible – to all people, from all backgrounds. Degree apprenticeships will enable learners to study to graduate level. Therefore, not only are we ensuring improved assessment and rigorous grading but employers and universities are also co-designing apprenticeships to meet full occupational competency, where the apprentice completes a degree (either a bachelor’s or a master’s) as part of their apprenticeship.

These apprenticeships give young people the opportunity to attain a degree from some of the best universities while training in their chosen career. Degree apprenticeships are already live in sectors such as banking, digital industries and chartered surveying.

To conclude, 2017 is set to be a transformative year. We have ambitious growth plans to take apprenticeships even further, ensuring more employers understand and gain from the great benefits hiring an apprentice can bring.

For more information and to find out how to get involved in National Apprenticeship Week 2017, visit gov.uk/NAW2017. You can also call the National Apprenticeship Service on 08000 150 600 or go to gov.uk and search "apprenticeships" or "traineeships"

Sue Husband is director of the National Apprenticeship Service

