    AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m

    Stephen Exley
    1st February 2017 at 11:31
    david hughes arc
    FE
    David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, releases details of plans to change its membership fees and regional bodies

    The Association of Colleges (AoC) has today announced plans to overhaul its regional structure and alter membership fees with the aim of trimming £1 million from its budget.

    Following an internal review launched in the autumn, the AoC is also consulting its members on its plans to increase its focus on public affairs, policy, research and analysis.

    A briefing for members, shared with TES, reveals that the current organisation is “not affordable”; without changes, there would be a £1 million overspend on its £6 million budget in 2017-18, it says.

    The AoC also projects that its membership will drop to around 250 colleges, due to mergers prompted by the area reviews.

    'Unsustainable' regional structure

    “It’s very clear we need to make efficiency savings," AoC chief executive David Hughes told TES.

    AoC is proposing an overhaul of its “unsustainable” regional structure to achieve efficiency savings and address “inconsistency” in levels of support across the country.

    At present it has nine regions: six are AoC offices, while the other three are outsourced to EMFEC in the East Midlands, ACER in the East and AoSEC in the South-East. The AoC has proposed reducing the number of regions – and regional directors – to either five or six.

    Members are also being asked whether they would like AoC to continue offering national bargaining with the trade unions over pay and conditions on their behalf.

    Mr Hughes added: “Members have said they want us to spend more time on developing leading thinking ahead of policy changes.

    “We want to raise the profile and reputation of the sector, and for AoC to be recognised for its analysis and research, and considered responses and engagement. Our members are very supportive of what we want to do.”

    However he acknowledged that changes to its regional structure would be “controversial” and likely to result in redundancies, but said AoC has “no idea of the scale of that” at the moment.

    At present, colleges pay two membership fees: in 2016-17, they collectively paid £4 million to the national AoC, with £1.5 million going to its regional bodies (figures exclude ACER).

    Under the proposed reforms, members would pay a single subscription, set at 0.1 per cent of a college’s turnover, with a reduced rebate for the largest colleges and lower fees for both sixth-form colleges and land–based colleges which are members of the Landex group.

    For 2017-18, fees would be capped at £38,500 for the largest colleges. The AoC calculates that 89 colleges would see their fees rise by 10 per cent or more, while 68 colleges’ subscriptions would drop by at least 5 per cent. As a result, AoC would cap any changes at 5 per cent per year.

    He added: “I believe that our proposals for change will ensure we are a confident and ambitious organisation that can represent and influence successfully on behalf of colleges at a national and local level.”

    The consultation runs until 3 March 2017.

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m

    1st February 2017 at 11:31

    The autumn statement brings little change but we need action in the longer term, says the AoC

    23rd November 2016 at 16:34

    Behind the scenes at the AoC conference: part 2

    21st November 2016 at 17:20

    Behind the scenes at the AoC: Sarah Simons goes undercover

    17th November 2016 at 16:33

    GCSE resits placing 'stress' on learners, says AoC president

    16th November 2016 at 14:08

    Most read

    1. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    2. Ed tech trends to watch out for in 2017
    3. £1m programme announced by ETF to boost teaching and learning
    4. 'When I found myself crying at my computer, I knew that I had to quit teaching'
    5. What the government's industrial strategy means for FE
    6. Apprenticeships policy puts quality at risk, says IFS
    7. Carlisle College to join NCG
    8. Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'
    9. Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers
    10. AoC unveils overhaul of 'unsustainable' structures to save £1m

    Breaking news

    institutes of technology collab colleges

    Institutes of technology could be ‘up and running’ by September

    1st February 2017 at 09:04

    Corbyn backs UCU campaign for 15,000 more FE teachers

    31st January 2017 at 18:03

    Ofqual: security industry plagued by 'assessment malpractice'

    31st January 2017 at 16:57

    Carlisle College to join NCG

    31st January 2017 at 12:56
    Apprenticeships government further education

    Apprenticeships policy puts quality at risk, says IFS

    31st January 2017 at 00:02

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order your low-cost subscription today