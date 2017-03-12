    FE policy too 'complex and changeable', report says

    Julia Belgutay
    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    FE
    The further education sector has been defined by 'more or less continuous change', according to the Institute for Government

    The "cycle of churn" in the further education sector has to be broken if the government’s goals for post-16 education are to be realised, according to a new report.

    The scale of change had been significant, according to the authors of All Change, published by the Institute for Government today. "In fact, some have suggested it has been subject to the fastest changing set of institutional arrangements in the developed world," it adds.

    The report calls for a more managed process of learning and adaptation, and a focus on creating and sustaining the apparatus for self-improvement in the FE sector, where the strengths of previous systems are understood and built upon and institutions are given time to perform.

    Further education is 'complex and changeable'

    "Instability in the further education sector has made the FE landscape complex and changeable", stress the authors, who argue that the further education sector has been defined by "more or less continuous change" over the past three decades. Since the early 1980s, there have been 28 major pieces of legislation related to vocational, FE and skills training, six different ministerial departments with overall responsibility for education, as well as 48 secretaries of state with relevant responsibilities, according to the report. 

    Among the reasons for these changes, it suggests, are competing and often conflicting ideas about what the sector is for, the high level of discretion that ministers have to make changes to the system, organisations not being given time to bed in and make progress on reforms, and poor levels of institutional memory in Whitehall.

    "The instability in the sector has created a complex and changeable landscape for its users and providers," the authors claim, adding that currently 16- to 24-year-olds are presented with a variety of pathways and programmes of different lengths and levels, leading to qualifications with different values in the labour market, provided by organisations of varying quality.

    The degree of choice varies from one geographical area to another, the report adds: "As some commentators have quipped of the resulting landscape of post-compulsory education and training provision: if you are not confused by it, then you have not understood it."

    It goes on to explain that the landscape is set to change again with the introduction of T levels – "although this time commentators seem hopeful about the possibility of simplification and a stronger link to jobs actually being achieved".

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow TES FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    The Skills Plan’s promises are the most hollow yet

    7th October 2016 at 01:00

    'More funding needed to make Sainsbury reforms reality'

    16th February 2017 at 06:05

    Sainsbury review: 'Why mapping technical routes with labour market demand will be crucial'

    19th December 2016 at 07:05

    Sainsbury review has 'higher chance of success' than predecessors, author says

    15th November 2016 at 17:54

    Most read

    1. The students teaching the teachers how to use tech
    2. Sorry schools, it’s FE’s turn
    3. 'Are T levels the silver bullet we need?'
    4. Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost
    5. Sainsbury review: what changes are on the way for post-16 education?
    6. Apprenticeship reforms are all about quality
    7. At Ofsted, we look beyond your GCSE resit results
    8. Budget: T levels will raise the status of technical education, says chan...
    9. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    10. 'Perceptions of apprenticeships are changing'

    Breaking news

    GCSe resits

    One in 10 GCSE resit students gets C grade by 19

    14th March 2017 at 00:04
    ed tech, colleges, jisc

    The students teaching the teachers how to use tech

    12th March 2017 at 10:02
    college funding t levels students

    Colleges could be out of pocket despite £500m funding boost

    10th March 2017 at 00:03

    Halfon: number of female Stem apprentices 'has got to change'

    8th March 2017 at 17:22
    hammond budget colleges technical

    Budget: T levels will raise the status of technical education, says chancellor

    8th March 2017 at 15:50

    Get TES online and delivered to your door – for less than the price of a coffee

    Save 33% off the cover price with this great subscription offer. Every copy delivered to your door by first-class post, plus full access to TES online and the TES app for just £1.90 per week.
     
    Subscribers also enjoy a range of fantastic offers and benefits worth over £270:

    • Discounts off TES Institute courses
    • Access over 200,000 articles in the TES online archive
    • Free Tastecard membership worth £79.99
    • Discounts with Zipcar, Buyagift.com, Virgin Wines and other partners
    Order today