Register
Resources Jobs News Community Courses Log out Help
Home feed
My list
Courses Saved Jobs Searches & alerts Applications Resources Author dashboard
Settings
Edit your profile Mailing preferences Account Log out
Home Resources Jobs News Register for free Log in Help

    Grayling: 'Lots of apprentices' needed to address engineering skills gap

    Julia Belgutay
    16th November 2017 at 13:17
    FE
    Transport secretary Chris Grayling and skills minister Anne Milton promote the importance of apprenticeships at the Skills Show

    Apprentices will be key to addressing the country’s skills gap in engineering, the transport secretary has said.

    Announcing that 2018 has been dubbed the "Year of Engineering" to address the skills shortage in the sector, Chris Grayling told Tes: “We need lots of apprentices, we need graduates, we need people retraining as engineers.”

    Speaking at the Skills Show in Birmingham today, he added that the engineering campaign, due to launch in January, would be “a national marketing exercise for engineering to get young people to think about this who might not necessarily do so”.

    This was needed because of “the fact that we are doing so much in this country at the moment, from the HS2 [railway line], to the new technology you see in [the Skills Show], to the digital revolution, and the arrival of robotics”, he added. “We need tens of thousands of new engineers, and this is about getting the message out to them. Otherwise we will not be able to take advantage of the potential.”

    Also at the Skills Show, apprenticeships and skills minister Anne Milton told Tes: “We want engineering at every level. Progression is really important. This is how we drive social mobility in this country. This is about giving young people the option.”

    She went on to tell Tes that the fact apprentices could move on from level 2 to 3, 4 and 5 meant apprenticeships were a “brilliant opportunity”, particularly for children for whom school “did not work out”: “They are earning while they are learning, doing better than their peers often, but also, all the learning starts to make sense. You understand exactly what people have been trying to tell you in school.”

    Engineering shortfall

    Ms Milton added that it was important the “Year of Engineering” encouraged more girls to go into engineering. “Engineering has some of our most highly paid jobs. We have a gender pay gap in this country. If we get more women into engineering, that will reduce that gap.”

    According to the government, the UK faces an estimated shortfall of 20,000 engineering graduates a year, with half of companies in the sector saying the shortage is having a significant impact on productivity and growth.

    Today the government pledged to offer a million “direct and inspiring” experiences of engineering to young people throughout the year.

    Delivered in partnership with a diverse range of partners, activities will include large-sale outreach programmes, a children’s book on engineering from publisher Usborne and behind-the-scenes tours for families. 

    Want to keep up with the latest education news and opinion? Follow Tes FE News on Twitter, like us on Facebook and follow us on LinkedIn

    FE

    Comments

    Related Content

    MPs scrutinise apprenticeships and skills to 'root out' poor provision

    16th November 2017 at 11:26

    'Still much more to be done on apprenticeships'

    2nd November 2017 at 13:19

    Government announces details of postgraduate teaching apprenticeships

    19th October 2017 at 12:19

    WorldSkills: Use UK's apprenticeships expertise, says Anne Milton

    16th October 2017 at 10:27

    Apprenticeships could reinvigorate college HE, research suggests

    12th October 2017 at 00:15

    Most read

    1. 'Very different' approach needed to GCSE resits, Milton admits
    2. Principal covers Dolly Parton hit to plead for funding
    3. Spielman: 'Too many' college students 'do not get the education they des...
    4. Corbyn: Esol in 'dangerous state of disrepair'
    5. 'Scrap GCSE resits now before we condemn another 150K young people to fa...
    6. Colleges do not have a strong brand identity, says FE leader
    7. Ofsted to get tough on providers graded 'requires improvement'
    8. Ofstedwatch: the latest Ofsted reports for FE and skills
    9. Milton: government must take 'active role' in improving FE
    10. Universities expand into technical provision as FE income doubles

    Breaking news

    collab group milton keynes colleges

    Milton Keynes College joins Collab Group

    16th November 2017 at 12:02

    MPs scrutinise apprenticeships and skills to 'root out' poor provision

    16th November 2017 at 11:26

    Colleges do not have a strong brand identity, says FE leader

    15th November 2017 at 18:00
    GCSE resits anne milton government

    'Very different' approach needed to GCSE resits, Milton admits

    15th November 2017 at 17:28

    Spielman: 'Too many' college students 'do not get the education they des...

    14th November 2017 at 17:27

    The guide by your side – ensuring you are always up to date with the latest in education.

    Get Tes magazine online and delivered to your door. Stay up to date with the latest research, teacher innovation and insight, plus classroom tips and techniques with a Tes magazine subscription.
    With a Tes magazine subscription you get exclusive access to our CPD library. Including our New Teachers’ special for NQTS, Ed Tech, How to Get a Job, Trip Planner, Ed Biz Special and all Tes back issues.

    Subscribe now